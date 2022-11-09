Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid live - Hosts lead after Muriqi strike

La Liga / Matchday 14
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 09.11.2022
RCD Mallorca
Completed
1
0
Atlético Madrid
    Live
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 09/11/2022 at 22:37 GMT
    22:37
    THAT'S ALL FROM US!
    22:27
    LIVERPOOL SCRAPE THROUGH
    22:26
    PRESSURE RISES
    That's now five without a win for Atleti. It's not looking good for Simeone. Mallorca though are into the top half of the table after a third win in four!
    End of 2nd Half
    90+7'
    FULL-TIME: MALLORCA 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID
    And that's enough! What a finish to the game! Atleti eventually threw the kitchen sink at Mallorca, but they couldn't find a way through. The hosts thoroughly deserved it!
    90+6'
    BATTAGLIA'S BRILLIANT STOP
    That's brilliant from the substitute! He gets in the way of Witsel's overhead kick
    90+5'
    REGUILON SHOT DEFLECTS WIDE
    More good play down the left from Griezmann, but Reguilon's shot hits a defender and goes for a corner
    90+4'
    ANOTHER YELLOW
    To Martin Valjent. Not sure why! But he'll now be suspended after the World Cup break
    Martin Valjent
    Yellow card
    Martin Valjent
    RCD Mallorca
    RCD Mallorca
    90+3'
    YELLOW TO GRENIER
    He goes in the book for a foul on Geguilon near the half-way line
    90+1'
    MALLORCA SUB
    Gonzalez is off, with Franco Russo his replacement
    Giovanni González
    Off
    Giovanni González
    RCD Mallorca
    RCD Mallorca
    Franco Russo
    On
    Franco Russo
    RCD Mallorca
    RCD Mallorca
    90+1'
    INJURY TIME
    Into five minutes of injury time we go
    90'
    ATLETI PUSHING
    The visitors have finally found some intensity and incisiveness. But why have they left it so late? Can they claw back an equaliser?
    87'
    MALLORCA SUB
    The terrific Muriqi is withdrawn, replaced by Abdon Prats
    Vedat Muriqi
    Off
    Vedat Muriqi
    RCD Mallorca
    RCD Mallorca
    Abdón Prats
    On
    Abdón Prats
    RCD Mallorca
    RCD Mallorca
    86'
    WHAT! A! SAVE!
    That is a sensational stop from Rajkovic. He somehow keeps out a terrific effort from Morata, who dived at full stretch to meet Griezmann's cross. Honestly, that's terrific
    85'
    CORREA CROSSES
    Correa sends a ball across the six yard box that is begging to tbe tapped home, but there's nobody there for it
    83'
    AMATH SHOT SAVED
    At the other end, Mallorca nearly double their lead, only for Oblak to save. Poor finish
    82'
    SAVED ON THE LINE
    How did that not go in? A stunning cross from the right, the goalkeeper is behind the line, but he just about dives forward and keeps out a Morata header from point blank range
    81'
    GONZALEZ PENALTY APPEALS TURNED DOWN
    The Mallorca player goes down under pressure from Felipe. The calls for a spot kick probably come more from the stands, than on the pitch, but either way the referee is unmoved
    79'
    GRIEZMANN SHOOTS WIDE
    Simeone's is going wild on the touchline as the forward slaps wide from distance
    78'
    CORREA SHOT BLOCKED
    Atleti are so often patience to a degree with their build-up play, but then just whack a shot in from distance or lose possession through a poor pass. Correa does just that, seeing a shot easily blocked
    75'
    MALLORCA DEFENDING WELL
    You've got to hand it to the hosts. They've lined up with a 5-4-1 formation and executed their game plan perfectly