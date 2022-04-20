Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 20.04.2022
Angers v PSG live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Mauricio Pochettino's side edge closer to title!
19:45
19:40
ANGERS IN A RUT
As for tonight's hosts, Les Scoistes have had a difficult run of results lately. Gerald Baticle has seen his side pick up just one win in their last Ligue 1 games (W1, D2, L8).
Angers currently sit in 14th place, and are five points clear of Clermont Foot in 18th.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:35
CHANGE IN SHAPE AND PERSONNEL FOR PSG
PSG have opted to switch to a back three this evening - presumably to match up to Angers' 3-4-3 system. This is a switch from the 4-3-3 used in the 2-1 win against Marseille at the weekend
Mauricio Pochettino has also rung the changes tonight, making a total of seven for this match, as many players are rested.
19:30
19:25
PSG TEAM NEWS
Mauricio Pochettino has also named his PSG starting line-up for this evening's away match for his side. A win this evening would take Les Parisiens closer to the title. No Messi or Neymar this evening!
Paris Saint-Germain: Navas, Marquinhos, Ramos, Kehrer, Bernat, Hakimi, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Di Maria, Mbappe, Icardi.
Subs: Dagba, Nuno Mendes, Gueye, Dina Ebimbe, Bitshiabu, Gassama, Simons, Michut, Donnarumma.
19:20
TEAM NEWS!
The Angers team is in!
Angers: Mandrea, Bamba, Traore (C), Thomas, Ebosse, Doumbia, Ounahi, Bentaleb, Fulgini, Boufal, Cho.
Subs: Petkovic, Kalla, Manceau, Mendy, Taibi, Mangani, Capelle, Jakolis, Ninga.
19:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live updates of this evening's Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and Paris-Saint Germain at Stade Jean-Bouin.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the text commentary for this one.
Team news will be with you shortly!