Marseille vs Lyon live: Updates as bitter rivals go head-to-head in Ligue 1
Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Orange Vélodrome / 06.11.2022
21:49
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, that's me done! If you missed any of the action, catch up on it here, and thanks for joining us!
Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner
21:42
WHAT IS MEANS
Lyon stay eighth in Ligue 1, already 18 points behind PSG, who are top. Marseille meanwhile move back into fourth, one point behind third placed Rennes
End of 2nd Half
90+8'
FULL-TIME: MARSEILLE 1-0 LYON
And there goes the final whistle! Lyon have every right to feel they deserved something from the game, given the amount of pressure they piled on Marseille, but they simply did not do enough in the final third
90+7'
MARSEILLE HANGING ON
We're into added time in added time. How much longer will there be?!
90+5'
ANOTHER LYON CHANCE
Lyon send goalkeeper Lopes forward for a corner, which comes all the way to the back post where Tagliafica heads wide
90+2'
SHOT FIZZES WIDE
Cherki has Lopez scrambling across his line with a shot from distance, but it bounces wide of the far post
90+1'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
Into injury time we go
90'
ANOTHER MARSEILLE SUBS
Isaak Toure is on for Tavares, while Gerson is on for Sanchez
On
90'
YELLOW CARD
That's the first booking of the game, and it goes to Tete for a late tackle on Kolasinac
89'
LACAZETTE HEADER SAVED
He meets a cross from the right, but heads into the ground and it bounces up nicely for Lopez to save
89'
LOPES TO THE RESCUE
That's terrific goalkeeping. He rushes off his line and denies Guendouzi, who looked certain to score
87'
SANCHEZ NODS WIDE
A flicked header from the forward after being picked out by Jonathan Clauss, but he guides it wide of the post
85'
MARSEILLE SUB
Payet is on. He replaces Veretout
86'
LOPEZ DOES WELL
The goalkeeper is terrifically placed to spring off his line and stop Lacazette breaking onto a ball over the top
83'
MARSEILLE DROPPING DEEPER AND DEEPER
The defence is allowed the pressure to be piled on here. Can they hold on?
79'
LYON PUSHING
The hosts are beginning to drop deeper and deeper as Lyon search for an equaliser. There's no way through at the moment though
76'
DOUBLE LYON CHANGE
Tete and Rayan Cherki replace Caqueret and Lepenant
76'
SHOT SAVED
Reine-Adelaide carries the ball forward before shooting as he's losing his balance. That means the effort lacks pace and it's an easy save
75'
MARSEILLE RUNNING THE CLOCK DOWN
The hosts are beginning to slow the game down as much as they can now. 15 minutes left - can they hang on?
73'
PROMISING LYON ATTACK
Lacazette rounds Lopez after receiving Reine-Adelaide's pass, but he loses his balance when trying to keep the ball in play, and that allows the goalkeeper the chance to get back and dive on the ball