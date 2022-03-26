Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker-Peters are both set to make their England debuts in Saturday’s international friendly against Switzerland.

Guehi will be rewarded for his stellar form with Crystal Palace this season after making 33 appearances across all competitions for Patrick Viera’s side, missing only one Premier League game.

Ad

The 20-year-old has previously represented England from under-16 through to under-21 level, where he earned 16 caps and scored once.

Football Former Arsenal captain Koscielny retires after racism allegations from Bordeaux ultras 2 HOURS AGO

Walker-Peters was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad following the withdrawals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James due to injury.

The Southampton full-back also has an impressive pedigree at youth-team international level, after being part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup.

He has also represented the Three Lions from under-18 through to under-21 level, and is currently the only fit senior right-back in the squad.

England’s match against Switzerland kicks-off at 5.30pm, before they host Ivory Coast at Wembley three days later.

Guehi’s Palace teammate Tryrick Mitchell could also make his senior debut in the next two games, after also featuring regularly for the Eagles, making 33 appearances across all competitions.

A large number of big names are missing from the current England camp, with Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Aaron Ramsdale and Kalvin Phillips all either injured or not selected.

After these two upcoming friendlies, England’s focus will be on the start of their Nations League campaign away at Hungary on June 4.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL ‘The truth is I don’t know’ – Messi uncertain on Argentina future 4 HOURS AGO