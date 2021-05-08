Sadio Mane headed the winner against his former club as Liverpool kept their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive with a 2-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

The Senegal forward opened the scoring on 31 minutes when he headed home Mo Salah’s superb cross. It came just seconds after Alisson had brilliantly denied Che Adams at the other end.

The home side deserved their lead after dominating for long spells but Salah, Diogo Jota and Gini Wijnaldum couldn’t convert good first-half chances to ensure they had a greater advantage to show for their endeavour.

Southampton’s best opportunities came via the pace of Nathan Tella and Adams on the counter attack but when they did create anything of note, Alisson was there to deny them.

Liverpool were nervy in the latter stages of the second half but hung on to claim a vital three points, made sure with a late goal from Thiago.

The win means the Merseysiders move up to sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Leicester City who have played one game more.

Southampton stay 16th but they are edging closer to safety as they remain 10 points above Fulham in 18th spot with just four games to play.

Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Thursday for their rearranged showdown knowing there is still little margin for error in their pursuit of Champions League football next season. Southampton host Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

