Premier League rights holders in China will reportedly not broadcast Premier League games this weekend because of plans for teams to show support for Ukraine.

The BBC reported that because of China’s political links with Russia they will not display any criticism of the invasion of Ukraine.

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted," the Premier League said earlier this week

Captains will wear armbands in the Ukrainian national colours, and stadium screens will show a message saying ‘Football Stands Together’ on the country’s flag.

Supporters will also be encouraged to take part in "a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game".

The Premier League offered no comment to the BBC regarding the decision by iQiyi Sports to fail to show the matches.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters explained that he would "like the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in the Premier League and in English football this weekend".

The league is looking at ending its contracts with Russian partners, saying: "We are looking at them [the contracts] very closely in terms of suspension or termination, given the current circumstances."

