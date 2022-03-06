Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United's squad to play Manchester City due to injury.

Ronaldo, who is United's top scorer this season with 15 goals in 30 appearances, has only missed one other Premier League game for United this season and that was against Aston Villa on January 15 due to a hip problem.

The Portugal international is United's top scorer this season but has only scored once in his last ten matches. That came against Brighton on February 15.

When asked about Ronaldo's disappointing form in front of goal in recent weeks, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "A few things that have happened in the last couple of months that couldn’t have been foreseen by anybody."

United will only have one recognised striker for their trip to the Etihad Stadium with Edinson Cavani also not a part of the matchday squad due to a groin strain. It will be the sixth game in a row the Uruguay international has missed.

Marcus Rashford is fit to play, but has not scored since January 22 and only twice since the end of October.

Rangnick said on Friday that he hopes he can develop the England international to be more prolific in front of goal.

"Marcus has abundant talent, pace and physicality," he said.

"He has everything you need for a modern striker. I insist we will continue to be behind Marcus and with him to develop him.

"I will put all my energy in to help him to take the same pathway other players have done over the last three months."

Manchester United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and 19 points off league leaders Manchester City.

City have not lost in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on October 30, while United are on a eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

