Everton’s home meeting with Leicester on Tuesday has been postponed as the Foxes are unable to raise a squad.

Coronavirus continues to cause problems for teams, with the highly infectious Omicron variant running through squads.

Leicester were able to fulfil their FA Cup fixture at the weekend, beating Watford 4-1 in the FA Cup.

But a day on from that win at the King Power Stadium, the Premier League has granted Leicester’s request to have the game postponed.

A statement from the Premier League read : "Everton's match against Leicester City at Goodison Park, due to be played at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 11 January, has regrettably been postponed.

"The Premier League Board accepted Leicester's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending and watching the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans."

