Thomas Tuchel does not have any concerns that Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea and says the central defender has "not many reasons" to depart.

Rudiger is in the final year of his contract and can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England from January.

The Germany international has been linked with clubs around Europe even though talks are reportedly ongoing between Rudiger's representatives and Chelsea over an extension.

Tuchel is confident Rudiger, who has played in 31 of the head coach's 36 matches in charge of Chelsea, will remain with the Champions League holders.

"I hope that they find a solution but it's not only between coaches and players," the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

"It's between the club and the player's agent. He plays excellent for a long time - very consistent [and] at a very high level. I feel him very calm, very focused and it's obviously not a distraction for him.

"So give things time - sometimes it needs a bit longer, sometimes things get very fast. There's no news from my side."

He added: "I think Toni feels very, very good at Chelsea. He feels respect from his team-mates, he feels the importance he has in the team. It's well deserved because he delivers.

"He feels the love from the supporters. He plays in the strongest league in Europe and in a big club, so not many reasons to change. But it's in good hands. I'm calm and relaxed - whatever has to happen will happen."

