Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was happy to see his side win as other Premier League challengers struggled.

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Brighton, while Manchester City lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the table, but Tuchel downplayed the importance of the result.

"There will never be a moment where we celebrate results on the other pitches. First of all, it's far too early. And second of all, we want to focus on ourselves because what goes around comes around. We don't do this,” he said.

"There is a long way to go and if you think we're even happier now [because of other results], this is not true.

I am happy today with our performance off the ball, this was key from the first minute to the last minute. The effort and discipline we put into the moments without the ball were key today."

Newcastle were tough opposition, Tuchel said.

"I think it was hard for them because we played very well. We put a lot of effort into the moments on the ball. We defended with a lot of quality. They relied heavily on long balls,” the German explained.

"The feeling was they tried to interrupt the match, the rhythm to not let us come into the rhythm and defended in the low block. It is fair enough.

"I think we deserved to win, but you know, it can get more and more awkward and difficult the longer you attack.

"If you are the team that's responsible for the rhythm, for the intensity and you never know. Sometimes you end up conceding from a mistake, set-piece or deflected shot and maybe everyone is judging the game differently.

"It was difficult for them because we had a good game, especially off the ball and that's why I am happy.”

However, Tuchel was not putting too much stock in other teams’ results.

"We should have our feet on the ground and be aware of what we put into the games that we are capable of winning. I am very happy about the team effort today,” he said.

"We don't celebrate other teams' results. You can lose to any team in any match in this league. So we focus on ourselves, keep going and let's see where it goes but it is a long way to go."

