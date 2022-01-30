Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

The Reds released a statement on Sunday detailing that the 25-year-old Colombian winger will join "subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance".

The terms of the deal were not released, with Liverpool saying only that Diaz had signed a "long-term contract", but the fee was expected to be around £37 million.

In a message recorded for social media, Diaz said he was "very happy to sign".

Diaz is currently in Cordoba preparing for his national side's FIFA World Cup qualifier with Argentina on Tuesday, but will head to Merseyside following the completion of that match.

Diaz made 125 appearances for Porto in his two-and-a-half seasons at the club, scoring 41 times. But it was his form this campaign that really made Europe's big clubs sit up and take note, with Liverpool seeing off Spurs' reported interest to land their man.

Diaz, who has 31 caps for Colombia, will face some battle to get into an Anfield frontline boasting the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but there should be opportunities at least in the first instance as Salah and Mane will likely be eased back in after their exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diaz will wear the No. 23 shirt.

