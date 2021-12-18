Mikel Arteta has said a member of Arsenal’s bench was racially abused during the win at Leeds United on Saturday.
Mid-way through the first half, referee Andre Marriner was called to the touchline at Elland Road and spoke with his fourth official, Arteta and Gunners defender Rob Holding.
It has been reported that Holding heard abuse and informed officials of the situation.
Following the game, Arteta confirmed one of his bench had been targeted by a sole individual.
Asked if there were allegations of racist abuse towards the Arsenal bench, Gunners boss Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that.
“It was reported to the stadium manager and then the authorities will deal with that.
It was a player sitting on the bench. One of the players heard those comments.
Later in the game, Marriner asked Arsenal’s players not to celebrate in front of a section of Leeds fans after Bukayo Saka had scored.
