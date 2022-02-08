Manchester United dropped out of the top four in the Premier League after they could only draw at a spirited Burnley.

Paul Pogba's first goal since January 2021 gave United a first-half lead, but Jay Rodriguez responded for Burnley almost immediately after the restart.

After losing their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough despite having 30 shots at goal, Man United seemed determined to bounce back in style as they took their frustration out on Burnley in a one-sided first half. However, their profligacy cost them once again.

The visitors - who had Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench with Edinson Cavani fielded in his place - had the ball in the back of the net three times in the opening 45 minutes. Unfortunately for the Red Devils only one goal registered on the scoreboard.

There was controversy in the 14th-minute when Raphael Varane's fine header from Bruno Fernandes' whipped free-kick delivery was chalked off. It took an age for a decision to be made but after rewatching the incident on the pitch side monitor referee Mike Dean adjudged the offside Harry Maguire to block off Rodriguez.

It failed to deter United however and four minutes later they were ahead. Luke Shaw made a run down the left before cutting it back for the unmarked Pogba whose controlled finish left Nick Pope with no chance.

Ben Mee's own goal was then ruled out for a Pogba foul in the build-up and Pope also made a couple of decent saves to deny Marcus Rashford and Cavani.

However, Burnley were level less than two minutes after the restart. A beautiful reverse pass from Wout Weghorst, a January signing from Wolfsburg, released Rodriguez, who cut in front of Harry Maguire and lifted the ball over David de Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper came to the rescue moments later to keep out Weghorst's half-volley with a strong hand.

Varane was again denied his first goal in United colours when his clever flick was cleared on the line by Mee and Ronaldo - a 68th minute sub - headed the resulting corner delivery over the bar, as United pushed for a late winner.

However, the Clarets held on relatively comfortably to earn a point. Although the result keeps them rooted to the bottom of the league, there were plenty of positives for Sean Dyche. His counterpart Ralf Rangnick will be feeling frustrated after seeing his side drop to fifth, a point behind West Ham who beat Watford earlier on Tuesday.

TALKING POINT - Two points dropped for United

This feels like déjà vu. Having shown so much promise, Manchester United failed to earn the win they craved. When does Rangnick start to worry? Taking control of football matches and yet failing to put them to bed is becoming a worrying habit under the German. This was an opportunity for the Red Devils to consolidate their place in the Champions League places, but they end the night looking up at the top-four after another Jeykll and Hyde performance. It is now 11 points dropped from winning positions so far this term.

Burnley, meanwhile, took inspiration from Boro, riding their luck, taking stock at the interval after being overwhelmed in the first half and came out swinging after the restart. It was a tale of two halves as the Clarets grew in confidence after their equaliser, with Weghorst the catalyst for their comeback. The Dutchman made a mockery of United's defence, setting up Rodriguez, who duly restored parity. Despite their best endeavours,sadly they actually lost ground in the race to beat the drop as fellow strugglers Newcastle defeated Everton 3-1, but it's clear Burnley are going to fight to the end.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

A frustrating display from the 29-year-old against Watford on Saturday had Burnley supporters questioning what exactly Weghorst brings to the table. However, he answered his critics tonight with a sublime attacking display, particularly in the second half. He was instrumental in the equaliser and almost the game for this side with a fine effort on the half-volley.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 7, Roberts 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Pieters 7, McNeil 7, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, Cornet 5, Rodriguez 8, Weghorst 8*.. subs: Barnes N/A, Lennon 5,

Man Utd: De Gea 7, Dalot 7, Varane 6, Maguire 5, Shaw 6, Pogba 7, McTominay 6, Fernandes 6, Sancho 7, Cavani 5, Rashford 6.. subs: Ronaldo 5, Lingard N/A, Elanga N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - VAR RULES GOAL OUT - That didn't take long! Varane scores his first goal in the colours of Manchester United to give the visitors the lead! Fernandes' whipped free-kick delivery from the right flank is sublime, picking out Varane whose headed effort isn't half bad either and it arrows into the corner of Pope's net. But hold on, is the goal going to count? VAR is checking if Maguire committed a foul as the free-kick was delivered. It's taking forever and eventually Mike Dean goes over to have a look at the pitchside monitor.

18' - GOAL! BURNLEY 0-1 MANCHESTER UNITED (PAUL POGBA) This one will stand! Pogba is back on the scoresheet for Manchester United! Rashford has plenty of space on the left flank and he's able to play Shaw through on the overlap. The full-back cuts it back for the unmarked Pogba who finishes with a controlled first-time right-footed finish.

21' - ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT! Man Utd have the ball in the back of the net once more. But this time the assistant has his flag raised. Rashford flashes a cross across the face of goal, it's turned in by Mee, but Pogba is adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

47' - GOAL! BURNLEY 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED (JAY RODRIGUEZ): Unbelievable! United should be out of sight but somehow Burnley are level! It's really good attacking play from Weghorst, who plays a beautiful reverse pass for Rodriguez. Shaw is playing him onside and the Burnley forward cuts in front of Maguire before lifting it over De Gea!

52' - GREAT SAVE BY DE GEA! Burnley have their tails up and could even be ahead now! Weghorst catches a half-volley sweetly. It looks destined for the bottom corner and even though it bounces in front of De Gea the Manchester United goalkeeper gets a strong hand to push it round the post.

KEY STAT

