Gabriel scored the only goal in the first half of a tightly-contested game at Molineux.

It was a first win of the year for Arsenal, who had Gabriel Martinelli bizarrely sent off in the second half for two bookings shown at the same time.

"We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are,” said Wolves midfielder Neves.

“I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league."

Neves also questioned whether Arsenal’s goal should have stood after striker Alexandre Lacazette appeared to tangle with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

"I can accept the decision about their goal but in some games they give it and in some games they don't. They need to do the same decisions in every game because it's frustrating for us.

"We did well but we are struggling to score goals and conceding a lot on set-pieces.

"We need to improve a lot on scoring goals because we are creating chances but we're not good enough in that part of the game.”

Martinelli was sent off in the second half after referee Michael Oliver issued two yellow cards in the same passage of play after the Brazilian stopped a throw-in and immediately committed a foul.

The Gunners have now picked up four red cards this year.

"To win football matches like that [with 10 men] is extremely difficult and we have to stop it," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We’ve been talking about it. I have run out of ideas [about how to stop it], I think.

"The character, how we dug in, the spirit we showed, I'm really proud of the boys. There was togetherness and unity.

"We need to play with 11 players in the last 16 games and that is key. To win games with 10 men is very unlikely."

