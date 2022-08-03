Jesse Lingard says the love he was shown by the Nottingham Forest hierarchy convinced him to join the club from Manchester United this summer.

He is now targeting a run of regular football that - apart from a loan spell at West Ham in early 2021 - has eluded him over the past few years.

"I could have gone abroad for a lot of money but I want to stay in the Premier League," Lingard said.

"They [Forest] wanted to come to my house and bring me to London in quick succession to try to get the deal done.

"The manager and owners have been great with me - they've shown the love and intent to get me to the club.

"When I see that sort of love, of course I am going to say yes, but it had to be the right deal for me and my family.

"I can see the project they're building and it's going to look good this season. I feel a positive vibe around the camp."

Lingard, 29, revealed he is targeting not just goal involvements this term, but also a role in developing some of his new side's less experienced players.

"As an attacker, you need to be scoring and assisting," he said.

"Personal goals - it's regular football, as that's how you get the best out of me.

"I've always wanted to be a leader. Over the years, I have become more vocal in the changing room. I am looking to continue that this season.

"I can speak to the younger lads who have never played in the Premier League.

"It's such a special club and for me to be a part of it. I'm raring to go and am so excited now."

Having been recalled to the England squad in March 2021 for the first time in two years, Lingard will be hoping his early-season performances for Forest are enough to once again turn the head of boss Gareth Southgate ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Forest travel to Newcastle in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

