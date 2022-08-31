Liverpool v Newcastle: Alexander Isak makes first Newcastle start as Eddie Howe's side take on Liverpool at Anfield
Premier League / Matchday 5
Anfield / 31.08.2022
Live
21'
LIVERPOOL CORNER
The first corner of the game, but it is well cleared by Newcastle and comes to nothing.
19'
CHANCE FOR LIVEPOOL
Diaz takes on two Newcastle defenders, and makes his way to the Newcastle by-line. He then cuts back a low cross into the box but Burn does well to poke the ball away from Salah, who was ready to pounce in the box.
16'
FRASER FIRES OVER
Salah gives the ball away to Isak, who gallops forward before laying off the ball to a team-mate. Newcastle then tap the ball around well, until a pass is fed to Fraser in a pocket of space on the edge of the box.
The diminutive winger takes a brilliant first touch to set himself up for a shot but then fires over the bar. A decent move.
11'
ISAK'S FIRST TOUCHES
The Newcastle forward picks up the ball on the left wing, cuts onto his right foot and attempts to curl a ball into the top corner. Unfortunately it's no where near the top corner, or in fact, the goal. Liverpool goal kick.
8'
DIAZ HEAVILY INVOLVED
Henderson picks up the ball 40 yards from goal, and clips a ball over the top towards Diaz, but the winger is just short of reaching the ball. So close.
Then moments later, Diaz and Lascelles collide in a 50-50 challenge, with the Newcastle defender coming out of it worse for ware.
5'
TRENT PASSES FIRST TEST
It's been a fast start.
Fraser takes on Alexander-Arnold, who can be suspect defensively, but the England full back does well to ease the winger off the ball. Liverpool then launch a counter attack but it comes to nothing.
3'
POPE DOWN
Pope receives treatment, seemingly complaining about problems with his vision. He's going to carry on for now. Howe certainly won't want any more injuries to key players such as the goalkeeper.
2'
SALAH FRUSTRATED
Diaz picks up the ball on the left, cuts onto his favoured right foot and whips a ball into the box. Salah tries to get on the end of it but misses the ball completely.
20:00
HERE WE GO
Liverpool kick us off. The referee is Andre Marriner.
19:57
TEAMS ARE OUT:
Both teams have made their way onto the pitch. The sound of 50,000 Liverpool fans singing You Never Walk Alone rings across the stadium. Kick off is in three minutes.
19:55
HEAD TO HEAD
Newcastle face a difficult task tonight. The weight of history is against them.
Liverpool are unbeaten in 26 Premier League home games against the Magpies (W21, D5) since a 2-0 loss at Anfield in April 1994. The Reds have also scored in all 26 of these matches.
Furthermore Newcastle are winless in their last 11 league fixtures against Liverpool, having last beat the Reds 2-0 at St James' Park in December 2015…
19:50
A WORD FROM KLOPP
Klopp labelled tonight’s opponents as “the most improved team” in the Premier League, and added that Newcastle’s performance against Manchester City, in which they drew 3-3, was the ‘new’ Newcastle United at their very best.
Speaking to media before the game he said: “Tonight we face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year. I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe and the job he is doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.
“It should not surprise anyone either. It has long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working that would benefit whichever club he works for.Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him and it is continuing to pay off.
“We saw the best face of his team in their recent draw against Manchester City which showed how aggressive they can be with the ball and also how creative they can be even against a side with as much quality as City.”
19:45
TEAMS IN FOCUS
Liverpool have been hit with a string of injuries. Elliott, who scored his first Premier League LIverpool goal at the weekend, starts despite having been replaced at half-time against Bournemouth as an injury precaution. However, Jota, Keita, Konate, Thiago and Kelleher remain sidelined and Nunez is suspended.
Newcastle faced an anxious wait before kick off to see if record signing Isak would be granted a work permit in time to make his debut at Anfield. The Swedish striker starts however, and will be needed considering how depleted Newcastle’s squad looks.
Saint-Maximin is out after picking up a hamstring problem at the weekend. Midfielder maestro Bruno Guimaraes also misses the game due to a similar injury while full-back Krafth is facing up to nine months on the sidelines with knee ligament damage. Shelvey and striker Wilson (both hamstring) are also on the casualty list.
19:40
TEAMS ARE IN
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Elliott, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Diaz… Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips //
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Isak, Fraser… Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson //
19:35
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates as Liverpool welcome Howe’s revamped Newcastle side at Anfield. The Reds have endured a stuttering start to the season, but will be bidding to build on last weekend’s nine-goal mauling of Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have drawn their last three league games and are travelling to Anfield with a seriously depleted squad. However the big news for the Magpies is that £60million record signing Isak starts up top.
Kick off is in 25 minutes!
