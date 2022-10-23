Premier League live: Key updates as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur trail Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in top-six clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 13
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 23.10.2022
Live
72'
MORE KANE STATS!
70'
WONDERFUL MOVEMENT FROM NEWCASTLE
The visitors move the ball from right to left and have runners coming from deep, but Spurs just about survive when Willock fails to pick out the cut back for his teammates in the six-yard box.
68'
YELLOW CARD!
Wilson cautioned.
67'
SPURS CHANGE
Lucas Moura on.
66'
YELLOW CARD!
Skipp cautioned.
65'
63'
KANE STAT
Kane now has six goals and three assists in his past six Premier League appearances against Newcastle.
61'
VIDEO: KANE GIVES SPURS A LIFELINE
59'
SPURS CHANGE
Perisic on.
Off
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
58'
NEWCASTLE CHANCE
Willock cuts in from the left and curves in a low cross-shot that Wilson is a whisker away from flicking home.
Meanwhile, Sessegnon is booked.
Yellow card
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
56'
VAR CHECKS FOR AN ETERNITY
Eventually the goal is given.... Game on?
54'
Goal
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
GOAL! SPURS 1-2 NEWCASTLE
Lenglet flicks on a left-wing corner and Kane stoops to nod in from close range at the far post.
53'
52'
NEWCASTLE CHANCE
Another excellent move from the visitors ends with Joelinton seeing a header from a deep cross from the right hit the arm of Emerson.
The Magpies want a penalty but the referee isn't interested and VAR agrees.
51'
NEWCASTLE PLAYING WITH GREAT CONFIDENCE
The visitors have looked very assured so far in this second period. The home support are still awaiting the response from their side.
48'
VIDEO: ALMIRON MAKES IT TWO!
47'
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF!
Spurs get us underway.
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF TIME
Spurs 0-2 Newcastle.
45+3'
CLOSE!
Son races after a long ball but can't quite bring it down to attempt a shot. It falls for Lenglet who sees his effort blocked.