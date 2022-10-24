West Ham v Bournemouth live - Kurt Zouma scores on the brink of half-time to give Hammers the lead
Premier League / Matchday 13
London Stadium / 24.10.2022
Thanks for joining us!
West Ham beat Bournemouth amid VAR handball controversy
End of 2nd Half
95'
FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH
92'
Penalty
Said Benrahma
West Ham United
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots4
Fouls against1
GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH
Benrahma scored the penalty! He smashes it into the top left, sending the keeper the wrong way. He's been far and away the best player on the pitch today so he certainly deserved that goal, but the visitors will feel hard done by, especially after the Zouma goal had a clear handball that was not called.
91'
IT'S A PENALTY
The ref points to the spot! Benrahma to take...
90'
VAR
We are checking for a possible handball on Zemura inside the box. Ref is now going to the monitor.
88'
SUB
Off
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Vladimír Coufal
West Ham United
88'
SUB
Bournemouth are finding their feet in this match, and Moyes certainly cannot be having that. He makes some changes to slow things down.
Off
Flynn Downes
West Ham United
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
83'
FRANTIC FINAL MINS
It's been very back and forth here at the London Stadium as West Ham look to see this out, and Bournemouth look for at least a point. There was a possible penalty shout, with the ball hitting Johnson's arm, but the referee didn't even react when the Bournemouth players protested.
77'
HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?!
Bournemouth have just missed the easiest chance to tie it up here at the London Stadium! Fabianski drops the ball after trying to collect a cross. Tavernier had the perfect chance to smash it into an open net, but he was too slow. The goal may not have stood either way given the referee blew his whistle for Lerma's foul on Fabianski.
74'
SUB
Scamacca makes way for Antonio.
Off
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Offsides1
On
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
73'
BOURNEMOUTH GET A RARE CHANCE
From a set piece, Lerma attempts to head the ball home, but it's an incredibly weak header, and it isn't even powerful enough to make it to Fabianski.
70'
WEST HAM DOMINATING
The hosts have 60% possession and 17 shots to Bournemouth's three.
But still, only one goal seperates the two sides.
64'
WEST HAM CORNER
West Ham get a corner, and it's headed away towards Benrahma. He attempts the half-volley but it is well off-target.
That's five corners for West Ham, and zero for Bournemouth.
60'
RICE HITS ONE
Rice receives the ball at the edge of the box, and the crowd yells 'Shoot'. He complies, chesting the ball down on his foot, forcing a big save from Travers.
57'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BOURNEMOUTH
Off
Ryan Fredericks
Bournemouth
On
Jordan Zemura
Bournemouth
57'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BOURNEMOUTH
Off
Ryan Christie
Bournemouth
Fouls1
On
Jaidon Anthony
Bournemouth
55'
YELLOW CARD
Lerma gets booked for a tackle on Scamacca.
Yellow card
Jefferson Lerma
Bournemouth
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
52'
BENRAHMA CURLS ONE IN
And it's high over the crossbar. He's certainly been West Ham's most threatning attacker.
49'
CHANCE FOR WEST HAM
The Hammers have a good chance to double their lead, with a move lead by Benrahma, but Bournemouth's defence acts quickly this time.
46'
SUB
A half-time sub for Bournemouth, as Neto, who had some sort of leg injury in the first half, comes off for Travers.
Off
Neto
Bournemouth
Saves by Goalkeeper1
Free Kicks1
On
Mark Travers
Bournemouth