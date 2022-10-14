Phil Foden has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy after joining at the age of nine, and has gone on to win 11 trophies since his senior debut in 2017.

Ad

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” Foden said. “It’s a dream come true."

Premier League 'Liverpool can still catch us' - Guardiola says ahead of Premier League clash 4 HOURS AGO

More to follow.

Premier League Haaland 'best striker in the world' - Klopp 7 HOURS AGO