Carlo Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid and keen to give Gareth Bale a chance to revive his career at the Bernabeu.

Bale’s career at Real looked to be over when he was cast out by former boss Zinedine Zidane and sent on loan to old club Tottenham, having seen a move to China fall apart previously.

But Ancelotti oversaw some of the Wales forward’s best performances for Los Blancos, taking over during his initial time in charge shortly before he arrived from Spurs, and he believes Bale has more to give.

“Gareth hasn’t played much in the Premier League, but he did score goals,” Ancelotti said.

He was effective in the final games of the season when he played consistently. I know him well. If he is motivated to play, he can have a great season. I have no doubt.

Bale may not be the only player to be given a second chance, with the former AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss saying he wants the likes of Isco and Marcelo to prove to him in training that they want to stay at the club.

And while it seemed that captain Sergio Ramos was set to leave Real when his contract expires this summer, Ancelotti has hinted there may still be time for the defender to salvage his career - but says his own departure in 2015 proves it is impossible to predict what happens at the club.

"I've just arrived, I have to talk with the club about all that," he said.

"I never imagined a Real Madrid without Ancelotti, and it happened. We all have to accept it... I know all the players well, it's good to return and work with them and Sergio Ramos is one of them.

He's been fundamental to all the successes the club has had. He's talking about his renewal but as I say, until yesterday I was in Liverpool. When I know the details we can talk more openly.

