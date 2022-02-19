Sergio Aguero has said that he expects to go to the Qatar World Cup later this year - as a coach.

But he is aiming to come back to the game in a coaching capacity for his national side Argentina, and hopes to make it to the global showpiece event in the Middle East later this year.

Speaking to Argentinian outlet Radio 10, Aguero said: "I'm going to go to the World Cup.

"We will have a meeting this week. I want to be there. The only problem would being away again for so long.

"Having spoken with [Argentina boss Lionel] Scaloni and [president] Claudio Tapia, the idea is for me to be a part of the coaching staff.

"I've got to give coming back a go to see what can happen."

Aguero also talked more about his heart problem, revealing that he had been alerted to the problem days before the October incident at the Camp Nou.

He said: "My heart had given me a warning before that game. Ten days before, I had a very quick heartbeat.

"It seemed everything was fine and I went ahead and played the match. I wasn't expecting it when it happened.

"I said to the captain [Sergio Busquets] 'I'm dizzy, stop the game', and that's when you saw me clutching my chest.

"I felt like I was suffocating."

