Inter Milan have announced the double signing of Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries - after Dzeko had already played for his new side.

The current Serie A champions have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and followed that up with Chelsea’s purchase of Romelu Lukaku, leaving them in a better position financially but with a far weaker squad than the one that won the league.

Ashley Young has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer, and manager Antonio Conte has also departed.

On Saturday evening, Inter confirmed the capture of Roma’s 35-year-old Bosnian striker Dzeko on a free transfer, with a potential 1.5 million euro fee should they qualify for next season's Champions League.

However the deal was only confirmed after he had already and scored for Inter. He scored in their Saturday friendly against Dynamo Kyiv in Monza.

A brief statement on Inter’s official site read:

"FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to announce the signing of Edin Dzeko. The forward has joined the club from Roma on a permanent transfer, having signed a two-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023."

The news was quickly followed up with confirmation of the Dumfries transfer, who has joined for a reported 12.5 million euros, :

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm the signing of Denzel Dumfries," a statement read.

"The 25-year-old Dutchman joins on a permanent deal from PSV and has signed a contract with Inter running through to 30 June 2025.

"Dumfries was one of the standout performers for the Dutch side at Euro 2020."

