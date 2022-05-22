Serie A / Matchday 38
Mapei Stadium / 22.05.2022
SASSUOLO V AC MILAN LIVE - GIROUD DOUBLE HELPS ROSSONERI WIN SERIE A TITLE FOR FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS
19:36
MATCH REPORT
Have a read of our match report below, including talking point, man of the match, player ratings and more.
That is all for today. Many thanks for joining us for today's live blog and congratulations to AC Milan, champions of Italy!
AC Milan end 11-year wait for Serie A title with Sassuolo win
19@22
MALDINI LOVING LIFE
We're waiting for the trophy presentation. A stage has been set up, now that the fans have left the pitch, and Paolo Maldini is pumping his fists in delight and singing along with the Milan fans.
19:20
BACK ON TOP
19:12
GIROUD CELEBRATES
Giroud has come up with huge moments for Milan this season. He scored a double in a 2-1 win over Inter back in February, which was every bit as crucial - if not more - than his efforts today.
In his first season in Italy, the Frenchman has managed to do something he couldn't in nine years in England: win a league title.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:05
MILAN CELEBRATE
18:57
PITCH INVASION
The Milan fans flood onto the pitch, waving scarves, banners, singing songs. This means so much to them.
FULL TIME: SASSUOLO 0-3 AC MILAN
AC MILAN ARE CHAMPIONS OF ITALY!
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDED TIME
Milan are almost there.
90'
WHAT A RACKET
It is LOUD in here now. The Milan fans are counting down the seconds until that full-time whistle is blown - not long now.
Calabria comes close to making it four, but his shot is well saved by replacement keeper Satalino, who dives to his left to push it away.
84'
PIOLI IS DANCING
They're singing the 'Pioli's on Fire' (you know the one), and the coach starts pumping his fists in the air to dance along on the touchline, to the delight of the Milan fans!
82'
FINAL CHANGES
Saelemaekers is off for Alessandro Florenzi, while club captain Alessio Romagnoli comes on for what is likely to be his final Milan appearance, in place of Tomori.
Huge applause for Tomori in particular, who also gets an enormous Pioli hug.
Federico Peluso is on for Sassuolo to make his final appearance, in place of Ferrari, while they've even changed the goalkeepers by bringing on youngster Giacomo Satalino for Consigli.
78'
ZLATAN DENIED BY THE FLAG!
Nightmare for Zlatan! The 40-year-old expertly dispatches a header from a pinpoint Leao cross, but the goal is chalked off for offside.
That would've been a poetic moment for the veteran, not to mention Leao's fourth assist of the evening.
75'
MEXICAN WAVE!
This massive travelling support are in fine voice now as they await their inevitable coronation as Italian champions.
A Mexican wave is travelling around the Mapei Stadium and the noise levels are cranking up!
73'
ZLATAN IS HERE
And here he is! Ibrahimovic, who was Milan's top scorer when they last won the title in 2010/11, steps onto the pitch for two-goal hero Giroud.
The Frenchman gets a well-earned bear hug from Pioli as he heads off. Krunic is also off, replaced by Brahim Diaz.
71'
COOLING BREAK TAKE TWO
The second half cooling break has arrived - and so has Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede is stripped off and ready to go!
68'
BERARDI OFF
And that's the end of Berardi's day, as he hurt himself in the process of that last move. Gregoire Defrel comes on to replace the Italy international.
66'
BERARDI TRIES AGAIN
If at first you don't succeed...
Berardi has another go from an ambitious distance, but pulls his shot well wide.
63'
NOT LIKE THAT, OLIVIER
Giroud fancies a hat-trick, but his shot from 25 yards is harmless and flies over the bar.
60'
CHANCE FOR A FOURTH
Milan launch a lightning counter-attack down the left, but Giroud's lay-off to Leao is just behind the winger. His wait for a goal to go with his three assists goes on.
58'
SASSUOLO MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
Here comes the dangerous Hamed Traore, who comes on in place of Frattesi. A positive change from Dionisi.