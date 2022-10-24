Having spent most of the last decade teasing a title push, Napoli's flying start to the current campaign has many people thinking that this might finally be the year they get they hands on a first Scudetto since 1990.

1-0 win over Roma on Sunday night saw Luciano Spalletti's side extend their unbeaten start in Serie A to 11 games with nine wins and two draws putting them three points ahead of defending champions AC Milan in the table.

Spalletti, who took charge of the club in 2021, has implemented an exciting brand of football that has been lauded across the continent by fans and pundits alike.

Napoli have also continued their fine form in Europe where they currently sit top of their Champions League group with a perfect record, including big wins over Liverpool and Ajax.

Ahead of their upcoming encounter at home to Rangers - whom they easily dispatched 3-0 in the reverse fixture - Eurosport Italy's Michele Neri breaks down why Napoli are so good this season and how far they can go both at home and in Europe.

What has been the catalyst for the way Napoli have started the season?

If I have to choose a player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star of this Napoli side. He has contributed to 13 goals in all competitions this season (seven goals and six assists) - more than any other player in the Italian league. He also won a decisive penalty kick in the crucial away win against Milan

The Georgian has had a devastating impact and it is difficult to find a match in which he did not show it. He seems to have been playing at this level all his life. He’s only 21 years old, and everything suggests that he will become one of the best in Europe in his role.

Some have hurried to call him ‘Kvaradona’, with the reference to Diego Maradona. Obviously an exaggeration but he is a great talent.

However, the real catalyst is Spalletti who has formed a solid group, in which the important players extend beyond the first 11. Substitutions work, each player has been useful in these first months of the season, and he has integrated the newcomers to perfection. He had already worked well last year but this season he is giving his best, in the development of his group and how he navigates the matches.

There was quite a lot of change in the summer, how have the new signings adapted so far?

Yes, in the summer Napoli changed many players. Some key elements of the past seasons have been sold: [Kalidou] Koulibaly, [Lorenzo] Insigne, Fabian Ruiz, [David] Ospina and [Dries] Mertens. And that’s why many people thought it was going to be a transitional season.

This extraordinary performance, especially in the early months, was really hard to predict. However, the newcomers have proved to be equal to those who have left, or even better. An undertaking that seemed impossible a short time ago. Therefore, the sports director Cristiano Giuntoli deserves credit for observing and buying all the good players, some who were almost unknown.

The best purchase is undoubtedly Kvaratskhelia at €10 million, but even Kim Min-jae (picked up from Fenerbahce at €18 million) is impressing everyone. An Impeccable central defender, aggressive, precise, fast and good in the air. He made people forget Koulibaly quite quickly.

[Giacomo] Raspadori, who we already knew very well, was another good purchase - he is scoring a lot of goals, especially in the Champions League. Giovanni Simeone, when called into question, has also responded with goals. Mathias Olivera has sometimes played in place of Mario Rui, he also seems good. [Tanguy] Ndombele is useful in midfield. [Leo] Ostigard and [Salvatore] Sirigu are the only signings so far who are almost never playing.

Who have been the standout players this season?

It’s really hard to find Napoli players that aren’t shining right now. Given that Kvaratskhelia is the star, and Kim is excelling, the focus moves to the midfield trio. [Andre-Frank Zambo] Anguissa is currently injured, but he along with [Stanislav] Lobotka and [Piotr] Zielinski are a very scary prospect for all opponents. They are physically strong, win many battles and are very smart in the offensive phase, with and without the ball.

I personally like Lobotka a lot, for the fact that he started very badly in Naples but ultimately with Spalletti has become essential. Two players who were not expected much and who have an important weight are [Alex] Meret, who in the summer looked set to leave Naples for a less important club in Serie A, and Mario Rui, who is a very technical defender. Their performances have been mostly excellent.

Finally, Victor Osimhen is doing something extraordinary. He was absent for more than 40 days due to injury, returning after Raspadori and Simeone had played excellent matches, and then scored three goals in his first three games.

They are being called the most exciting team to watch in Europe by some, is this praise justified?

Surely Napoli is the most entertaining club in Italy, and that is already an important achievement, given that there is competition from Milan, Inter, Lazio, Atalanta and Udinese who all play very well, but not as consistently as Napoli.

However, in terms of the rest of Europe, in a game between Napoli and Manchester City for example, I still prefer to watch Pep Guardiola’s team, and because they have special players like Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland. In Serie A, we are still not there.

What is Spalletti doing to make this team so thrilling to watch?

Spalletti, who in Italy is very respected because his teams have always ranked well, managed to continue the excellent work of last season. Now they seem unstoppable. Because, contrary to what was initially believed, the team is stronger and richer with useful and functional players. Players who were already there a year ago, understand better what the coach asks. The new purchases are very strong players, who have learned everything quickly.

Their run of 11 consecutive victories is a sign of a group that works. Great mental strength and a very technical team. Sometimes when it’s not the best day, individuals can bail them out. Like Osimhen in Rome . Spalletti has the merit of knowing how to study well opponents and the moments of the matches, but first of all getting to know his players and understand when they can help.

What can Napoli aim to achieve this season?

Napoli will definitely try to win the Scudetto. The stop for the World Cup is the big unknown for all the teams. Spalletti hopes to stay in the race until the end, without losing important points on the road. Milan and Inter are the two opponents with whom he will have to deal with.

In Europe, however, he has no goals but hopes not to meet a top club in the round of 16. So let’s say that the quarter-finals would already be a good aim. But never say never, this Napoli has always surprised us for now.

