AC Milan v Spezia live - latest from San Siro as Olivier Giroud gives Rossoneri late victory!
Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 05.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: MILAN 2-1 SPEZIA
What a win for Milan! They find a late winner and hold their nerve in stoppage time despite some pressure and being down to ten men to close the gap on Napoli. Report and reaction to follow...
Image credit: Getty Images
90+3'
Yellow card
Sandro Tonali
AC Milan
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks5
90'
AC Milan
Off
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Malick Thiaw
AC Milan
90+1'
Spezia
Off
Albin Ekdal
Spezia
Wide1
On
David Strelec
Spezia
90'
AC Milan
RED CARD!
Giroud, who was already booked for his part in the earlier melee, is shown a second yellow for his celebration, which saw him take off his shirt.
Red card
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards2
Fouls against1
88'
AC Milan
Goal
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
GOALLLLL! MILAN HAVE SURELY WON IT!
Giroud is the hero again! He latches onto a cross towards the back post from Tonali and acrobatically finishes it on the volley into the near corner! Scenes at the San Siro!
86'
OVER THE BAR!
Giroud has a first-time effort from inside the area, but it goes over the bar from close range! However, Milan win the corner - which unfortunately for them, comes to nothing.
83'
AC Milan
The ref dishes out several cards following that altercation, and Hernandez gets one for pushing Nzola.
Yellow card
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
83'
AC Milan
Yellow card
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
83'
Spezia
Yellow card
M'Bala Nzola
Spezia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide2
81'
BRAWL!
The game threatens to boil over just like the last time that Spezia played Milan away from home. There is handbags between both sets of players, and the referee has his work cut out.
80'
Ellertsson is booked for a late lunge from behind on Leao whilst Milan were on the attack. A tactical element there, for sure. Milan squander the resulting free-kick from 30-yards out as it is blocked.
Yellow card
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Spezia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
78'
DE KETELAERE STAYS DOWN
The Belgian, who has just come on, stays down after receiving a hefty barge in the back from Kiwior during a duel inside the 18-yard box. The referee somehow lets play carry on.
74'
Spezia
Amapdu, on loan from Chelsea at Spezia, is booked for bringing down Hernandez from behind.
Yellow card
Ethan Ampadu
Spezia
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
72'
AC Milan
Off
Junior Messias
AC Milan
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Ante Rebic
AC Milan
72'
AC Milan
Off
Brahim Díaz
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
72'
AC Milan
Giroud is on for Origi as Milan make the first of a triple change.
Off
Divock Origi
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
69'
Spezia
Off
Mehdi Bourabia
Spezia
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
Corners2
On
Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Spezia