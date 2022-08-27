JUVENTUS V ROMA LIVE - ABRAHAM STRIKES FOR ROMA AS DYBALA ASSISTS EQUALISER AGAINST FORMER CLUB
Serie A / Matchday 3
Juventus Stadium / 27.08.2022
20:10
MATCH REPORT
Juve and Roma share points as Abraham cancels out Vlahovic opener
20:01
MOURINHO NOT HOLDING BACK
Jose Mourinho didn't hold back in his assessment of Roma's poor first half performance tonight.
“I told my players at half-time that I was ashamed of them. It wasn’t a tactical issue, it was their attitude. We can’t come here and play like this," the Roma coach told DAZN.
“I was telling Salvatore (Foti) on the bench, pray that it’s only 1-0. Because losing 1-0 is a fantastic result after that first half performance and we were very fortunate.
“We did absolutely nothing, it was pure luck. It was a very different team in the second half, although unfortunately I didn’t have many options to bring off the bench, with Zaniolo and Wijnaldum injured."
19:56
19:36
19:24
FULL TIME: JUVENTUS 1-1 ROMA
Vlahovic's superb free-kick after 76 seconds got this game off to a flier, and Locatelli had his own wonder-strike ruled out by VAR in the first half.
It was a fantastic start from Juve, but they were ultimately punished for not making the most of their chances.
Dybala, on his return to Turin, volleyed a corner back into the box to set up Abraham for Roma's equaliser after the break.
A point apiece, and both sides maintain their unbeaten records.
93'
ONE MORE CHANGE
Mourinho not too interested in getting a late winner, it seems. Bove on for Pellegrini.
92'
FLAG GOES UP
Matic hoists a cross towards Cristante, but the midfielder is offside.
91'
CORRECTION
Apologies, there will be FOUR minutes more.
91'
INTO STOPPAGE TIME
Three minutes of added time.
90'
DE SCIGLIO FIRES OVER
De Sciglio thinks he could be an unlikely hero, but the right-back's shot from outside the area flies into the Turin sky. He's not known for his goalscoring abilities...
86'
TWO JUVE CHANGES
Kean and Rovella on, Vlahovic and Locatelli off.
85'
CHAOS IN THE BOX!
Big chance for Roma! A corner is swung in and hits Danilo. Szczesny flies out to try and grab the loose ball but misses it, and Juve somehow manage to scramble it off the line.
It's all getting a bit nervy out there now...
83'
78'
DOUBLE JUVE CHANGE, DYBALA OFF
Milik is on for his debut, and McKennie comes on too. The impressive Miretti heads off, along with Cuadrado.
Dybala is also hooked, Mourinho replacing him with centre-back Kumbulla. A signal that he's happy with the point?
76'
TAMMY STRIKES
Dybala is still waiting for his first Roma goal, but he'll be delighted to get an assist against his former employers.
74'
TUSSLE IN THE BOX
Vlahovic and Ibanez both go down in the Roma box as a cross comes in, but the Giallorossi win the foul.
71'
JUVE STUNNED
Well, well. The home crowd has been stunned by that. Juve have been on top for most of this game, but their inability to find a second goal has been punished - and now Roma will fancy all three points. It's anyone's game.
69'
GOAL ABRAHAM! JUVENTUS 1-1 ROMA
Roma are level! A corner is swung beyond the far post and volleyed off the ground by Dybala, and Abraham is on hand to head home his first goal of the season from six yards.
68'
ROMA CHANCE
Better from Roma. Dybala starts the move on the edge of the box and El Shaarawy flicks on a pass towards Abraham, but Szczesny gets down quickly to save the striker's shot.
62'
CELIK ON
Alex Sandro thunders a shot off the bar, but the whistle had already gone for a foul.
Mourinho is yet to get the reaction he wanted from his players, despite the changes, so he makes another one - Celik is on for Karsdorp.