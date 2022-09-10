Sampdoria v Milan Live: The unbeaten Rossoneri travel to struggling Sampdoria
Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 10.09.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME
Sampdoria go in trailing after the early goal by Messias, and it could have been worse had not De Ketelaere's goal been ruled by VAR.
They've not played poorly, but there is a real lack of quality in attack for the home side.
In contrast, Rafael Leao gives Milan game changing quality and looks likely to do damage every time he gets the ball.
45+2'
AUDERO HAS TO BE BRAVE
Samp's keeper races off his line and dives at the feet of Giroud to snuff out a late half chance.
45'
MILAN IN NO HURRY
The visitors look happy to finish this half without any bother as they push the ball around aimlessly.
43'
GREAT SAVE AUDERO
After making a poor save for the Milan opener, Audero makes amends with a great stop to deny Giroud.
The veteran striker drives his shot right down Audero's throat, but the goalkeeper still has to twist and get low to make the save.
41'
GIROUD HEADS WIDE
Theo Hernandez's corner finds the head of Giroud, but the Frenchman is well off target with his attempt.
41'
LEAO SURGES INTO THE BOX
The change of pace of the Portuguese is so impressive.
Leaving defenders in his wake, Leao gets a cross in that Samp can only hack clear for a corner.
40'
ALMOST GREAT FROM SAMP
A lovely free kick comes in and Tomas Rincon gets the flick-on but there's no one there at the far post to turn it on.
38'
DJURICIC TRYING TOO HARD
The Serbian midfielder is consistently beating the first man, but continues to try to beat the second, and the third.
He is consistently turning over possession in midfield as he does it, wasting precious chances.
36'
LEAO RUNNING THINGS
The Portuguese plays in Hernandez down the left wing. Hernandez gets in behind and fires in a cross but the ball is cleared.
Everything good that Milan do in possession seems to come from Leao.
34'
TACKLES FLYING IN
Both sides are really going for it in midfield at the moment. Perhaps the referee might look to just calm things down a little bit.
32'
SILLY FOUL POBEGA
The Milan midfielder comes charging into the back of the Samp player in position and is lucky to escape a booking.
30'
MILAN TRYING TO DRAW SAMP OUT
The visitors are keeping the ball with their back four here as they look to force the home side to come to them.
When Samp stay in their defensive shape, they are doing well, but Milan have looked likely to score every time they abandon that shape and push forward.
28'
GOOD INTERCEPTION MESSIAS
Just as Samp look to break, Messias darts in to pick off a loose pass and drive back into the opposition half.
25'
NO GOAL
After a long, long VAR review, the goal is ruled out for an offside against Olivier Giroud in the build-up.
That was a tight call, but Audero will be thanking his lucky stars after making rather a mess of it.
22'
LEAO's THIRD ASSIST OF THE SEASON
Milan's Portuguese forward is their key attacking weapon. He has made both goals this evening with his pace and poise, even if he didn't get the assist for the first.
21'
Goal
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
GOAL MILAN
A brilliant cross from Leao gives De Ketelaere the chance to head into an empty net after goalkeeper Emil Audero comes and misses.
19'
MESSIAS SCORES QUICKLY
According to Opta stats, Junior Messias' goal this evening was the fastest Milan have scored since February 19, when Messias scored an even earlier goal against Salernitana.
17'
LEAO BOOKED FOR FLYING ARM
Milan's star forward carries the ball into the box and looks to hold off Jeison Murillo. His flailing arm catches the Colombian who goes to the turf rather theatrically, earning a booking for Leao.
Yellow card
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
14'
SAMP GO CLOSE ON THE BREAK
Kalulu's error allows Sampdoria to break in numbers. A four on three attack looks sure to result in at least a shot on target, but Calabria dislodges the ball in with a despairing lunge to save the day.
11'
CALABRIA GETTING TREATMENT
Milan's captain is off the pitch receiving treatment after taking a blow to the head. It looks as though he will be ok to continue.