The Russian FA has confirmed it is looking into the prospect of submitting a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 and 2032.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian clubs and the national team are suspended from competing in UEFA and FIFA competitions - pending an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite the ban, the federation has taken the step to express interest in hosting the European Championship ahead of the deadline for interest to be tabled.

Rustem Saymanov, a member of the RFU executive committee, confirmed the Russian FA’s intention to lodge a bid.

“The RFU is going to apply for the European Championships in 2028 and 2032, this is not a joke, yes,” Saymanov said. Life goes on with us, we are open and ready, we should not be closed to UEFA and FIFA.

“We have held many competitions at a high level.

"I admit that there is a lot of time, the situation will change, we will study everything."

The United Kingdom and Ireland confirmed on Wednesday that they would be making a joint bid to host the Euros in 2028, while Italy are planning to lodge a bid for the competition in 2032.

Turkey also confirmed on Wednesday that it would be making a bid to host Euro 2028.

According to AP , “UEFA will provide the tournament requirements to bidders next Wednesday and then confirm their candidacies on April 5. The deadline to submit final bid dossiers is not until April 2023 with a decision by the UEFA executive committee in September 2023.”

Italy are the current holders, having beaten England in the final at Wembley last year.

