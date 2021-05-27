Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been released by second-tier Bournemouth after his short-term contract expired, the club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in 17 games for Bournemouth after joining them for a second stint in January. He played 27 times for the south coast club in his first spell when he was loaned from Arsenal in the 2016-17 season.

He joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018, hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career, but groin and ankle problems limited his game time.

Wilshere joins nine other players who are leaving Bournemouth.

"The club would like to thank all those departing players for their efforts during their time at Vitality Stadium and wish them well for the future," the club said in a statement on their website.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

