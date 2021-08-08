Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain is already agreed, according to reports.

The 34-year-old confirmed in a press conference on Sunday morning that he would not be renewing his contract at the Nou Camp, but refused to clarify whether he had finalised a deal with any other club.

He admitted that PSG were an option, but also said that more than one club had expressed an interest in signing him.

However, French journalist Julien Laurens reported that a deal for Messi to move to the French capital was already done.

He also stated that a medical would be done either on Sunday night or Monday morning ahead of the player signing what is believed to be a two-year contract.

French sport newspaper L'Equipe also made a similar claim.

With relations cool between PSG and Barcelona ever since the switch of Neymar to PSG, it appears that the Ligue 1 runners-up may have been attempting to crash Messi’s announcement conducted by Barcelona.

