Gareth Bale is “likely” to return to England from Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, but his future could depend on whether Wales go to the World Cup.

Bale, 32, has been with Real Madrid since 2013 but has fallen out of favour over the last few years and has only made five league appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Even though he hasn’t featured much at club level, he is expected to be a key player when Wales face either Scotland or Ukraine in a World Cup play-off on June 5.

The winner of the clash will secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"He will leave Real Madrid, but we have to wait to see what Wales will be able to do,” Barnett told Record.

“It all depends on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup, then we will make a decision, which may vary whether or not Wales go to the World Cup.

“Is he more likely to return to England? I think so, but we'll have to wait and see if Wales qualify for the World Cup.”

Barnett also spoke about another of his clients, Jack Grealish.

Barnett believes Grealish will soon show his worth with Pep Guardiola’s side and dismissed the suggestion that he cost too much.

"Was it crazy? Very few people say that, the press echoes it. It's for people who are not from this club.

“For a second division club in Portugal, they will say it's ridiculous. For them it is, but in reality whoever wants to watch football wants to see these players. It's exciting.

“If 11 lower-division players play for Man Utd, how long would you have 60,000 people watching the game? Not for long.

“People come to see the stars. And the stars cost money. And they generate huge amounts of money. Only in England and Europe do people care about how much a player cost.



"Man City has a different style of play than he was used to. He was fantastic a few days ago [against West Ham]. I think that in two years’ time you won't ask me that, you'll see how good he is.

"Man City play a very special way and different from other teams. Jack is not used to that, it will take time.”

