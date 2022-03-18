Pep Guardiola has said it is impossible for him to talk about any Manchester City bid for Erling Haaland.

The Norway international looks certain to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, with City said to be leading the chase.

"Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players," Guardiola said.

"Right now, listen, It’s impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here. He’s a Dortmund player and we’ve an incredible run ahead of us.

"At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen. Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in last 12 months.

“I’m not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn’t have a striker.

"We have to play good and arrive with seven or eight players in the box. This is the best way to score goals.”

City face Southampton in the FA Cup on Sunday, while they lead Liverpool by one point in the race for the Premier League and will take on Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

“We are right now, heading into a game to try to get to Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, we are in the last eight teams of the Champions League,” Guardiola said.

"We'd love to be 20 points ahead of Liverpool but this is impossible but we are there.

“What we have done so far is great. then we come back and play the games, pray the players come back from international teams with no injuries and we fight to try to do it."

