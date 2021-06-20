Pogba's new five-year deal...

Manchester United are set to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a new five-year contract worth a whopping £104 million. The Sun reveal that the Frenchman will be offered a deal worth £400,000 per week in order to keep him in Manchester. Pogba currently has just one year remaining on his current £290,000-a-week contract and United are "desperate" to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The club will officially open talks with the 28-year-old after the Euros, but initial chat between the parties "have been positive".

Transfers 'It will be the right time' - Griezmann plots MLS move next 2 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Manchester United had a choice: make sure Pogba signed a contract extension or sell him this summer. The Premier League club could not afford to let the World Cup winner leave for free in 2022, so it was one or the other. United have decided to give him a new contract - which may turn out to be the correct decision if he can help them push on to try and win some silverware next season. However, a five-year deal is a huge commitment. Pogba will be 33 years old when his contract expires. Three or four years would've made more sense... especially when that much money is involved.

Varane edges closer to Man Utd move

Raphael Varane has rejected a two-year contract extension and is ready to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to the Mirror. The French centre-back has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he has now opened the door to a summer exit. Varane is furious that the Spanish club opened negotiations with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos before him. Real Madrid are planning to demand around £50 million for Varane and have attracted interest from both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. However, the 28-year-old is said to favour a move to the Premier League over his home nation.

Paper Round's view: This could be one of the game-changing transfers in the summer window. Manchester United really need to sign a centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire if they want to mount a serious Premier League title challenge. In recent seasons, Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias have shown the difference that a world-class centre-back can make in the English top flight. Signing Varane could do the same for United. Forget signing Jadon Sancho, Manchester United need to take advantage of the fact that one of the best defenders in football wants to join them this summer.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

Arsenal's summer transfer plans revealed

The Mail have revealed Arsenal's summer transfer plans as the Gunners look to improve all areas of their squad after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, which saw them finish eighth in the Premier League. Mat Ryan could return as back-up to Bernd Leno, while his Brighton teammate Ben White is a priority signing in defence. Lille's Zeki Celik and Everton's Jonjoe Kenny could come in to replace Hector Bellerin, who is expected to leave. Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ruben Neves of Wolves and Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir have been discussed as midfield options and Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea could be an option to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

Paper Round's view: It seems like Mikel Arteta is keen to continue his squad rebuild this summer. Plenty of players have been linked with exits after a frustrating season in north London, including starters like Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and Lacazette. Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market if the club want to get back into the Premier League's top four. The current squad isn't good enough to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United... and even Leicester City. The players mentioned by the Mail may be promising, but it still isn't anything on the superstar names linked to the top clubs in the league.

England's promise to Foden

England superstar Phil Foden has revealed that the entire England squad have agreed to follow in his footsteps and bleach their hair blonde if the Three Lions lift the European Championship trophy next month at Wembley Stadium. The 'Stockport Gazza' unveiled his new hairstyle, which was inspired by England legend Paul Gascoigne at the 1996 edition of tournament, before Euro 2020 started.

Paper Round's view: Wouldn't we all like to see the England players with bleach blonde hair? Not sure if it would suit someone like Harry Kane, but he would definitely be up for it if it meant winning the Euros this summer. Maybe even Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will get involved...

Transfers Levy to prevent Kane from leaving Spurs - reports 14 HOURS AGO