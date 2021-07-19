Ole Gunnar Solskajer says Jesse Lingard is part of his plans for the 2021/22 season after he featured in Manchester United’s pre-season win over Derby on Sunday.

Lingard, 27, impressed during the second half of last season on a loan spell with West Ham.

It has been reported that the Hammers are keen to sign Lingard on a permanent deal, but Solskjaer suggested that he could stay at Old Trafford after coming on as a substitute against Derby.

“He was one of the positives,” said Solskjaer after the 2-1 win over Wayne Rooney's side.

“He's a Manchester United player and he wants to fight for his place. He's come back bright, confident and with lots of energy. I think everyone saw what he did at the end of last season with West Ham.

"He's still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season."

Lingard has been with United since 2011 but seemed to have fallen out of favour before he left on loan.

