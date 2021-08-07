Chelsea are close to signing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to reports on Saturday.

As the summer transfer deadline approaches at the end of the month, reports suggest an agreement has been reached for €115m (£97m) as a final fee, but Chelsea will not move on any current players.

Chelsea had made two offers to Inter, the latter worth €100m (£85m) including a transfer of Marcos Alonso, but the Italian club rejected both.

Transfers Messi in advanced talks with PSG over two-year deal – reports A DAY AGO

Lukaku, 28, joined Chelsea in 2011 from Anderlecht and left in 2014 after only 15 appearances for the blues. He went on loan to West Bromwich Albion, before joining Everton for three years and Manchester United. In 2019 Inter signed him on a five-year deal for €80m which was reported to be a club record at the time.

According to ESPN , Romelu Lukaku, who scored 24 goals in Serie A last season, is not actively seeking to leave the club, but with the financial pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Inter must raise funds through departures.

After Chelsea's Champions League success last season, club owner Roman Abramovich is keen to sign an elite centre-forward to strengthen their Premier League campaign in the upcoming season with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Sky Sports said Lukaku has a personal agreement with his former club Chelsea for a salary of €12m per season.

Transfers PSG's Messi transfer 'confirmed' by Emir's brother - Paper Round A DAY AGO