09:50 - Firpo to the Premier League?

More news from Spain, and from Barcelona. Junior Firpo is reportedly on his way out of Barcelona and the full back could apparently be on his way to the Premier League.

Sport claims Firpo has offers from Southampton and West Ham United this summer as he looks for more regular first team football.

It's claimed the two Premier League clubs have been talking to Barcelona over a deal for Firpo for days and that the Catalan club wants a fee of €16m for the player.

Firpo has long had significant potential, but has endured a difficult Barca career and has never been able to achieve much consistency. It's probably the right time for him to move on.

Junior Firpo (Barcellona) durante il match di Supercoppa spagnola contro la Real Sociedad, gennaio 2021

09:35 - Update on Spurs' Poch chase

Tottenham Hotspur still want Mauricio Pochettino to make a sensational return to the club this summer, but there's a disappointing update (from their perspective) on that.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports PSG are still convinced Pochettino will remain at the Parc des Princes for next season, pointing to the two-year contract he is tied to.

According to Romano, Spurs contacted Pochettino a few days ago, but recognise they may have to turn their attentions to other targets, even if the Argentine wants a return.

09:15 - Messi close to new Barcelona deal

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's transfers live blog. We'll be bringing you updates of all the reports and rumours as they emerge today, starting with news from Spain!

According to AS , Lionel Messi is on the verge of agreeing a new two-year contract with Barcelona, putting an end intense speculation over his future at the club.

Of course, Messi made clear his desire to leave the Camp Nou last summer, but now seems to have been persuaded to stay by new (old) president Joan Laporta and his best pal Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barca on Monday.

Messi contra el Real Madrid

AS report Messi will most likely put pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension that will take him through to the end of his Barcelona career.

What's interesting is that they mention Messi could still end his career at Newell's Old Boys, where he started out as a youngster.

