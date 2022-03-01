Robert Lewandowski has suggested he may be open to leaving Bayern Munich in the summer, with reports in Spain talking up the possibility of a move to Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old striker has been crowned FIFA’s best player for the past two years, while he has been at Bayern since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

The Poland captain’s contract expires at the end of next season, and speaking after Bayern’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt on the weekend he was non-committal on his future.

"I am open to everything. I'm quiet,” he told Sky Sports in Germany.

"It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match.

"Everything that remains to be done regarding the contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background.”

Lewandowski, who already has 39 goals in 33 games for Bayern this season, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past.

Robert Lewandowski Image credit: Getty Images

And according to AS , Lewandowski would be open to signing for Real at the end of the season, and has instructed his agent to look into this option.

However, Real are set to prioritise Kylian Mbappe this summer and are also exploring the possibility of signing Erling Haaland.

Bringing Mbappe, Haaland and Lewandowski to the Bernabeu is incredibly unlikely, with the latter more likely a back-up option.

There is also a chance of Lewandowski joining Atletico Madrid, Paco García Caridad told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, although no negotiations have started yet.

The biggest stumbling block is likely to be Bayern’s asking price, with the Bundesliga champions looking at the prospect of making money this summer or potentially seeing Lewandowski leave for free in 2023.

