Arsenal have announced the departure of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he moves to Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old Gabonese striker left the London club by mutual consent on January 31, transfer deadline day, and has agreed an 18-month deal with the Spanish club.

A deal went through after it became clear that Alvaro Morata would not leave Juventus to link up with Barca boss Xavi Hernandez.

On Tuesday night Arsenal released a statement, saying: "We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club."

Earlier in the day Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he hoped to present Aubameyang alongside fellow new signing Adama Traore.

Laporta said: "We will present Adama Traore tomorrow and, if everything continues well, we will also present Aubameyang."

Traore rejoined Barcelona from Premier League side Wolves on loan, with an option to complete a purchase this summer.

Aubameyang left Arsenal after he was removed as club captain and frozen out of the first team by Mikel Arteta.

