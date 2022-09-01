Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

The Brazilian flew to England to complete the deadline day move after an injury to captain Jordan Henderson during Wednesday’s Premier League win over Newcastle left the Reds light in midfield.

Arthur, who has a contract until 2025 in Turin, has joined Liverpool until the end of the season.

"I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream," He told Liverpoolfc.com. "We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

The 26-year-old could feature as soon as Saturday, when Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Henderson was the latest midfielder to suffer injury as he joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines.

Arthur, 26, joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

The 22-cap Brazil international had issues with form and fitness in Turin and hasn’t been involved in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad yet this season.

News of his deadline day move to Anfield came as something of a surprise, but Klopp insisted last week that Liverpool wouldn't make any rash moves in the market.

“Some players are just unavailable, that’s how it is, but if we can do something, and if we will do something, then we are 100 per cent convinced about it,” he said.

“If we are not convinced, then we will not do it. That’s the situation.”

Arthur joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and made 48 appearances over two seasons with the Camp Nou club, winning the La Liga title in 2018/19.

He clinched a Coppa Italia winner's medal last season with Juve, but struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team under firstly Andrea Pirlo and then Allegri.

