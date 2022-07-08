Tottenham have continued their busy summer with the signing of defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

Lenglet, 27, joins on a one-year loan and is Spurs’ fifth arrival of the transfer window after Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.

Ad

Spurs have an option to buy Lenglet on a permanent deal after the loan.

Transfers Juventus confirm Di Maria signing as Pogba jets in for medical AN HOUR AGO

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 and made 160 appearances in all competitions.

However, he started just seven La Liga matches last season and was largely used as a substitute by head coach Xavi.

Lenglet will be hoping the move to Spurs gives him regular playing time to secure a place in France’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Spurs are also reportedly looking to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.

Transfers Chelsea land in Barcelona in bid to hijack Man Utd's De Jong move - Paper Round 21 HOURS AGO