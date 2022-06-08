UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 08.06.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Belgium v Poland live updates - latest from tonight's Nations League action as Roberto Martinez's side for first group stage win
57'
BRILLIANT DOUBLE SAVE!
Youri Tielemans' cross is headed goalwards by Leander Dendoncker, but Dragowski makes a fine save - and then he does even better to push away Hazard's rasping, curling effort
55'
POLAND OVER PLAY IT
A lovely, intricate passing move from Poland, working the ball to Zielinski, who just can't find the half a yard he needs for a shot and gets closed down
52'
POLAND PLAYING ON THE COUNTER?
Certainly that seems to be their aim at the moment. Lewandowski is the outlet, twice breaking down the left channel, only to run out of space and see the ball drift for a goal kick on each occasion
49'
BELGIUM PUSHING FORWARD
Belgium work an early corner which is well punched away. The second half starting in a similar fashion to the first
2nd Half
46'
OFF WE GO
Right, 1-1 at the break - and if the first 45 minutes is anything to go by, we're in for another 45 minutes of excitement. The second half is underway
46'
HALF-TIME SUBS FOR THE VISITORS
They made five changes coming into tonight, and now here are two more for Poland. They bring Bartosz Bereszynski and Damian Szymanski on at the break, with Tymoteusz Puchacz and Krychowiak withdrawn
Off
Tymoteusz Puchacz
Poland
On
Bartosz Bereszynski
Poland
20:42
HALF-TIME IN CARDIFF
Wales are in action for the first time since reaching the WOrld Cup tonight.
20:34
NICE TOUCH FROM THE HOSTS
Belgium are wearing their women's kit tonight in support of Euro 2022
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: BELGIUM 1-1 POLAND
Well, what a half of football that was. Belgium dominating, only for Poland to take the lead. Their advantage lasted just 14-minutes though, thanks to Witsel's equaliser just before the break
45+1'
INTO ADDED TIME
Just the one minute added on by the officials - surprising given we've had two goals
42'
Goal
Axel Witsel
Belgium
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
GOAL! BELGIUM LEVEL!
What a bit of football by Belgium! De Bruyne forces a fine save from Bartlomiej Dragowski, but the ball comes back to Witsel from Castagne's stabbed pass, and the midfielder superbly whips a shot into the corner. 1-1!
40'
BELGIAN GETTING FRUSTRATED
There's just no way through for the hosts at the moment. Castagne has another cross into the box cleared, while an excellent tackle by Jan Bednarek stops Batshuayi from having a shooting opportunity
36'
YELLOW CARD
Axel Witsel goes into the book - he's yellow carded for a foul on Krychowiak
Axel Witsel
Axel Witsel
Belgium
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
33'
POLAND SITTING DEEP
Poland are defending in numbers. They get 11 men behind the ball as soon as Belgium push forward, and that's making it really tough for the Red Devils to play their way into the penalty area
28'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Goals1
On target1
Offsides2
GOAL! BELGIUM 0-1 POLAND
Robert Lewandowski. Who else? International goal number 76 for the Poland captain as he brilliantly controls Sebastian Szymanski's ball before finishing superbly into the corner. The visitors have the lead!
27'
NO JOY FOR DE BRUYNE
De Bruyne finally works some pace and the left and whips a low cross into to the penalty area, but it's easily cleared at the near post
24'
POLAND ON THE FRONT FOOT
Piotr Zielinski fizzes one ball across the six-yard box, while some more pressure down the right eventually leads to nothing, but Poland are certainly beginning to make their mark
22'
POLAND SETTLING DOWN
Those two holding midfielders seem to be having more of an impact for the visitors. Certainly they've enjoyed a little more possession lately, whereas the marking on De Bruyne and Hazard has been tighter
20'
16'
ANOTHER GOLDEN CHANCE!
How are Belgium not ahead? Batshuayi is picked out in the box and he takes an age to get his shot away, dipping past a couple of defenders before seeing his effort saved. Castagne then lashes high and wide with a rebound from a tight angle