Netherlands v Poland live score and updates: Cash's first international goal gives Poles lead at the break
- All
- Highlights
47'
DUTCH COURAGE
The Netherlands immediately begin to pile forward and win a corner. A bit more tempo to their play at the start of the second half.
It's worked short and eventually headed back out for another corner. Again, they try to pass it out and again, it doesn't work as Poland clear their lines at the edge of the box.
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway! No changes from either side. Can't imagine that will be the case for long.
45'
HALF TIME: NETHERLANDS 0-1 POLAND
Matty Cash's first Poland goal is the difference at the break. It was the visitors' only chance of the game, but well taken by the Aston Villa man.
Louis van Gaal has some thinking to do. His team have dominated possession and forced some decent saves from Skorupski, but they've struggled to break down a deep-lying defence.
45'
CASHING IN
What a moment for the Villa man, scoring a superb first international goal in his sixth cap.
44'
POLISH WALL STANDS STRONG
The Netherlands are pushing forward in search of an equaliser before half time, but they are coming up against a deep-lying wall of white shirts and can't find a way through.
The entire Polish team is behind the ball in their own half - as they have been for much of the first half.
41'
LEWA WATCHES ON
The camera pans to Lewandowski watching on from the stands, but his team-mates have done a decent job in his absence so far, defending well and taking their chance when it came.
38'
HEADS!
Ajax centre-back Timber fancies a go from the edge of the area, but it's the kind of shot you would expect from a defender - it flies high into the stands.
33'
SLOW TEMPO
Berghuis lofts a dangerous cross into the box for Depay, who tries to bring it down on his chest, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger.
The Dutch have settled back into a rhythm, but it's quite ponderous and they're not exactly tearing Poland apart. The Poles will surely be wary with a 1-0 lead, after going in front on Wednesday against Belgium, only to lose 6-1.
28'
DEPAY SHOOTS
Depay finds room for a shot, but again the Dutch are forced to try from distance. The Barcelona man hits it hard from 20 yards but it's right down the keeper's throat, and an easy save.
25'
POLISH PUNISHMENT
With a quarter of the match gone, UEFA's website tells me that Poland have had 39% possession and one attempt, compared to Holland's 61% and five shots.
Clinical from the Poles, frustrating for the Rotterdam crowd.
23'
BLIND BLASTS OVER
Berghuis is dangerous again as his shot from the edge of the area is palmed away by Skorupski.
The parry falls into Blind's path, but the left wing-back blasts it over with his first-time effort. Berghuis looks like the man to make things happen for the Dutch at the moment.
21'
BEDNAREK BOOKED
Another name in the book for Poland, this time Bednarek. That's a couple of players already who will have to be careful for the next 70 minutes.
19'
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 0-1 POLAND
Out of nowhere! Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash is the hero for Poland. He gathers a cross-field pass at the edge of the area but still has a lot to do.
Blind stands off him and the defender takes the invitation, dribbling forward a few steps and drilling a low shot into the far bottom corner!
18'
OUCH
Poland captain Krychowiak goes in the book for a crunching tackle on De Jong, which will rule him out of the next game against Belgium.
From the resulting free-kick Skorupski is forced into a good save, charging down a Dumfries shot from a tight angle, and Depay then fires over from a promising position moments later. The home side are starting to crank up the pressure a bit.
16'
BEND IT LIKE BERGHUIS
Berghuis finds some space on the right wing and cuts inside to shoot. He tries to bend it into the far corner with his left foot, but the Ajax man's radar is off and the ball flies about a foot wide.
12'
POLAND TOUCH THE BALL
Poland finally string some passes together - it's taken them this long to get hold of the ball!
A period of possession comes to nothing though, as they try to work their way through down the left wing to no avail.
8'
CHANCE!
The first big chance of the game goes the Netherlands' way. It comes after a lovely series of passes opens up space for Klaasen in the box, but the midfielder drags his shot wide of the far post. An early-ish sighter for the hosts.
6'
DEPAY DENIED
The hosts are dominating possession early on, here. Memphis Depay tries to dance his way through two defenders at the edge of the box, but gets stopped in his tracks as the Polish defence holds firm.
4'
DUTCH FORAY
Daley Blind hangs an inviting cross into the box from the left, but it's cut out. The Dutch then try to work the corner short but make a mess of it. They're back in possession quickly, though.
2'
POLAND GET SHOT AWAY
Early chance for Poland from a deep free-kick, but Bednarek's header is weak and easily held.