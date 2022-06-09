Spain got their UEFA Nations League campaign on track with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in Geneva.

After another poor showing against Czech Republic on Sunday, Spain needed a victory and the pointless Swiss (three matches, three defeats) were the perfect opposition.

Switzerland lacked the composure and discipline necessary to wait out the Spanish as the Czechs had done and resorted quickly to fouling in an attempt to slow them down.

After 13 minutes Spain got their opener when Marcos Llorente pounced on a half-hearted Swiss clearance and charged into the box. Riding a challenge, Llorente squared it to Pablo Sarabia who could not miss from close range.

There was a question about offside, but the video assistant was consulted and deemed it a legal goal.

Switzerland improved markedly in the second half and had long spells of possession but only really threatened in the dying minutes when Spain keeper Unai Simon - seemingly keen on making a game of it - made several poorly-judged sorties out of his box.

Ultimately Spain were far superior and, while Luis Enrique’s side remain a work in progress, this performance gave some encouragement that progress could be made.

Talking point - A tale of two managers

Murat Yakin has presided over a calamitous week for Switzerland. The Swiss have lost all three of their matches, and looked desperately poor in doing so. Against a Spain side with evident weaknesses, his team looked ill-prepared to exploit them. His talented squad are not performing and their reliance on ageing MLS star Xherdan Shaqiri to make things happen speaks to a lack of creativity on Yakin's part.

In comparison, Luis Enrique has dealt with a similarly difficult week in impressive fashion. Enrique has rotated heavily, used his bench effectively and guided his team to a respectable five points from three games. There is no denying that Spain have a talent advantage over Switzerland but it seems as though that advantage stretches into the managerial position as well.

Player of the Match - Sergio Busquets

The ageless Barcelona midfielder strode calmly through his 136th international cap. Even when surrounded by fast-closing Swiss defenders, Spain’s captain was utterly unhurried.

His tackle on Breel Embolo on 70 minutes was indicative of that less-heralded part of his game. Embolo is eight years younger and possesses serious pace but that’s no match for Busquets’ timing and intelligence. He elegantly removed the ball from Embolo’s possession with the minimum of fuss.

Player ratings

Switzerland: Sommer 5, Widmer 6, Akanji 4, Embolo 5, Freuler 4, Xhaka 6, Rodriguez 6, Zuber 5, Comert 5, Aebischer 6, Shaqiri 6. Subs: Frei N/A, Seferovic 7, Steffen 6, Sow N/A, Okafor 6

Spain: Simon 6, Alba 6, P. Torres 5, D. Llorente 7, Azpilicueta 5, Gavi 7, Busquets 8, M. Llorente 7, Sarabia 7, Morata 7, F. Torres 6. Subs: Koke 6, Asensio 6, Olmo 5, Soler N/A

Match highlights

13' GOAL SPAIN: Pablo Sarabia converts Marcos Llorente's cross to give Spain a deserved lead.

40' BRILLIANT RUN GAVI: Gavi chests the ball down in his own box and slaloms Swiss defenders, flicks the ball over the head of another and charges down the pitch.

70' EXCELLENT TACKLE BUSQUETS: Spain's captain shows his intelligence to calmly dispossess the speedy Breel Embolo as he looks to break away.

86' CHANCE SWITZERLAND: Breel Embolo tries to loft the ball into the empty net after Unai Simon charges out of his goal and fails to get the ball, but Embolo's shot goes wide.

87' CHANCE SWITZERLAND: Unai Simon once again races out of his box and miscontrols the ball. It falls to Haris Seferovic but his goal-bound shot is blocked.

Key stats

Switzerland: The Swiss managed just one shot on target in a game they needed to win, or at the very least draw. That single shot on target was a typical individual effort from Shaqiri, driving inside on his left foot and trying to beat the 'keeper to the top corner. The fact that Switzerland couldn't land a glove on a fragile Spanish defence is damning indeed.

Spain: Spain made five turnovers in the 18 minutes that Gavi was off the pitch, against 12 in the entire match. The immediate impact of his absence was evident. Spain simply no longer had that constantly available option. It's remarkable to see a 17-year-old so crucial to his national team.

