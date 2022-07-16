Marta Cardona’s late goal for Spain earned them a 1-0 win over Denmark to seal their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Spain and Denmark were tied on three points and a win for either side would have seen them qualify for the next round as runners-up in Group B, regardless of the outcome of Finland vs Germany.

That game would be against England, who top their own group.

There were chances in the first half for both sides but the period ended goalless, meaning Spain were set to go through as things stood.

Soon after the restart, Olga Carmona hit the side netting and Spain were the brighter of the two in the early exchanges.

However as Denmark grew more desperate, Nadia Nadim went close late on by forcing a strong one-handed save from Sandra Panos.

But in injury-time, Cardona appeared late and headed home to secure three points for the Spanish to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

