Backheel.

Nutmeg.

Goal.

No, we’re not kidding. And where else can we start, really?

The carnival atmosphere inside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane after England’s 4-0 win over Sweden was electric – and exemplified why investment in the women’s game across England has been so worth it – but (and we’ll say it again) a backheel nutmeg goal, in a major semi-final, for your country, on home soil?

Alessia Russo, you have just produced one of the most memorable moments for England in any tournament, ever…

What’s better than super? Is there anything better than super? Because that word hardly does it justice for Russo, the ultimate better than super sub who now has four Euro 2022 goals to her name without starting once.

far from certain in the first half. Sweden had shot out the blocks, almost went ahead inside a minute, and even hit the bar, but this England side have been utterly clinical this tournament, and both evidently and crucially they have simply forgotten how to lose Her latest goal, the one that will get replayed for years to come, added the gloss before Fran Kirby applied a final flattering layer to a victory that lookedfrom certain in the first half. Sweden had shot out the blocks, almost went ahead inside a minute, and even hit the bar, but this England side have been utterly clinical this tournament, and both evidently and crucially they have simply forgotten how to lose under Sarina Wiegman

Make that 19 games unbeaten under her match, with Wiegman now the first manager to steer two different nations to a Women’s Euros final. She has that tournament know-how, is a tad more qualified than Phil Neville, and has an authoritative air that has captivated this squad, which is arguably the strongest going at this tournament.

Last night’s match pretty much summed that up, too, with a player of the match almost too difficult to choose. Millie Bright is an absolute rock. Leah Williamson a proper leader. Beth Mead a superstar. Kirby a gem. Russo a maverick, and there is a depth and confidence to this side that suggests this could, could, be their year.

But. Two matters remain before Sunday’s final. First, England must discover their opponents, and they will be watching closely tonight when Germany (gulp) take on France (gulp). No rollover either way, and you’d think England may just prefer to face France than the side who have won eight of the 12 Women’s Championships.

Secondly. The matter of stick or twist will be heavily debated. Wiegman has not changed her starting line-up at these Euros, but there will be growing calls for Russo to start ahead of Ellen White.

What will she do? Don’t expect Wiegman to change a winning formula, is our guess, but we won’t know until Sunday evening at Wembley…

Oh, and again, Ian Wright said it best: “Whatever happens in the final, if the girls aren't allowed to play football in PE like the boys what are we doing? This will inspire a lot of people. If there’s no legacy after this what are we doing.”

‘Practically impossible’

Because memes are ingrained into all of our minds these days, we wrote the above headline and immediately thought of the scene from ‘Dumb and Dumber’ where Jim Carrey’s character (Dumb? Or Dumber?) says: “So you’re telling me, there’s a chance…”

Yes. Although Atletico Madrid’s president Enrique Cerezo called reports linking the club with Cristiano Ronaldo “invented” and “definitely not true” , he went on to say it was “practically impossible” for the player to join them.

Practically impossible, you say, but not entirely impossible? Right. Well we won’t rule that one out yet then, although we can’t help but feel Ronaldo will end up begging Real Madrid for a return, and was looking to use Atletico as bait the way Jorge Mendes used Manchester City’s interest last year.

Cerezo hasn’t played ball, but call it a hunch, we’ve got a funny feeling Ronaldo to Real may make some headlines soon. A season as Karim Benzema’s back-up? Maybe.

Oh. But we will rule out Ronaldo to Bayern Munich. That never really felt right, and, well, Oliver Kahn told BILD as much last night. We’re not saying there’s a chance there, no.

IN OTHER NEWS

Luis heads home

Who saw this coming? Certainly not Marca, who had suggested just hours before that an MLS move to LAFC or Seattle Sounders was in the pipeline for Luis Suarez.

But no, he’s heading home, announcing a pre-contract agreement with Nacional , his boyhood club whom he left 16 years ago to ply his trade in Europe.

A decent stint followed, it’s fair to say, and so few will begrudge the 35-year-old this homecoming after tearing it up in the Netherlands, England and Spain.

IN THE CHANNELS

There are transfer unveilings, and then there’s this…

Paulo Dybala. Roma.

What. A. Welcome.

And yes, we’re fully aware a great deal of this Warm-Up has been. Done. Like. This.

RETRO CORNER

Thirty years ago today Alan Shearer swapped Southampton for Blackburn Rovers, and in the process the English transfer record was broken. How much? I hear you say. How much do you reckon?

Have a guess… The answer is in the below tweet.

Oh, and the transfer worked out alright, didn’t it? Some player.

COMING UP

Germany or France? Find out which team will make the Euro 2022 final tonight – follow our blog from 7pm-ish with kick-off at 8pm!

