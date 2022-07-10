Belgium v Iceland: Belgium ahead against Belgium in Group D of the Euro 2022 at the Manchester City Academy Stadium

Euro / Matchday 1
Academy Stadium / 10.07.2022
65'
GOAL! BELGIUM 1-1 ICELAND
Cool as ice! Vanhaevermaet steps up and send the keeper the wrong way. Its all square.
62'
PENALTY TO BELGIUM
A clever touch from Dhont sees her get away from her marker in the box, before being taken down by Jonsdottir.
The referee points to the spot, but VAR is having a look. Seems a penalty to me.
57'
THE BEST PLAYER ON THE PITCH
Jónsdóttir has been the best player on the pitch today. The speedy right winger plays at Wolfsburg and picked up a domestic double and played in the Champions League in the past six months.
She burst on to the international scene in September 2020, scoring twice in her first match for Iceland and has the quality to attack with speed and power. She also a a Rory Delap-esque long throw.
53'
A BIG SCRAMBLE IN THE BOX
There's a big scramble in the Belgium box, at the end of which Gunnarsdóttir attempts an overhead kick. The ball goes over the bar however.
50'
Goal
Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir
Iceland (W)
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Offsides1
GOAL! BELGIUM 0-1 ICELAND
Vilhjálmsdóttir cuts onto her right foot and delivers a wicked cross towards the back post that finds Iceland talisman Thorvaldsdottir. The striker heads straight at Evrard from close range, but the keeper fumbles the ball into the net. A well deserved goal!
47'
AND THERE IS THE QUALITY WE ASKED FOR
Jónsdóttir gallops forward, at least 30 yards, before beating the defender, and striking at goal with her left foot from a tight angle. Her shot is well saved but it was a brilliant run. She has been the best player on the pitch.
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
The teams are back out and the game gets back under way. Let's hope for a bit more quality in the second 45 minutes.
End of 1st Half
45+2
HALF TIME IS CALLED
It was a tepid affair in the first half...
45'
A MOMENT OF REAL QUALITY
Wullaert threads a brilliant pass in behind that finds Cayman, who cuts it back to Dhont but her shot is just wide of the goal.
Then there is a massive Nineties-style scramble in the Iceland box but the ball ricochets and ultimately goes out of play.
42'
NOT THE GREATEST HALF
It's been poor from both teams. Perhaps it's first night nerves, but a win for either side would be huge in terms of chances to qualify for the knock-out stages.
38'
ICELAND PILING ON SOME PRESSURE
Vilhjálmsdóttir finds a yard on the right and drills a low cross that is gathered well by the keeper. The Bayern attacker has been one of Iceland's more likely parties in this first half.
36'
ANOTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Iceland go short with a corner, before eventually delivering a ball into the box that Brynjarsdottir gets on the end of. Her effort is initially blocked but as De Neve attempts to clear the ball deflects off the Iceland forward and almost goes into the net. Panic stations.
32'
PENALTY SAVED!
A really poor penalty! Thorvaldsdottir steps up and takes aim to the keepers right. However her effort is low, lacks power and is easily gathered by Evrard. A massive chance squandered.
30'
PENALTY TO ICELAND!
Jónsdóttir cuts onto her left at takes aim but her shot deflects out of play for a corner. After a VAR check the referee points to the spot however, with the ball having clearly gone out of the hand of Vangheluwe.
Yellow card
Davina Philtjens
Belgium (W)
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
28'
IT WAS A BRILLIANT TACKLE!
25'
WHAT A CHALLENGE
Vangheluwe makes a terrific sliding challenge to dispossess Jónsdóttir in the box as the winger shapes to shoot in the box. A crucial intervention.
22'
A SHOT FROM EITHER SIDE
Brynjarsdottir gets on the end of a header for Iceland but her effort sails over the bar.
Then, Belgium have a shot up the other end but it’s straight at the keeper. That's the most action we've seen so far. It's not a classic at present.
19'
ICELAND MAKING INROADS
Jónsdóttir loves to beat a player. She glides past a couple before finding herself at the by line. However her cut back goes to nobody.
By the way she's got a brilliant long throw as well. You love to see it.
17'
BELGIUM WITH MOST OF THE BALL
Belgium have had most of the possession in recent minutes, with Iceland retreating to a 4-5-1 formation off the ball. There's been very little movement from the front players and so far very little quality in the final third.
14'
WULLAERT HAS A GO
The Belgium talisman has her first chance in front of goal but it's a weak shot that is gathered easily by the keeper.
Meanwhile an Iceland thunderclap has got going.