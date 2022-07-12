Advertisement
Denmark v Finland live updates - latest UEFA Women's Euro 2022 score as both sides search for first win!
16:25
CAN DENMARK BOUNCE BACK?
After a 4-0 defeat to Germany in their opening match, the Danes will need to find something tonight if they want to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.
16:20
TONIGHT'S VENUE
16:15
16:10
Finland (W)
FINLAND TEAM NEWS!
Finland: Korpela (C), Pikkujamsa, Oling, Koivisto, Alanen, Kuikka, Westerlund, Franssi, Sallstrom, Sainio, Summanen.
Subs: Talaslahti, Tamminen, Auvinen, Ahtinen, Kemppi, Heroum, Danielsson, Kollanen, Rantanen, Rantala.
16:05
Denmark (W)
DENMARK TEAM NEWS!
Denmark: Christensen, Thrige, Ballisager, Sevecke, Troelsgaard, Nadim, Harder (C), Veje, Junge, Thomsen, Bruun.
Subs: Boye, K. Holmgaard, S. Holmgaard, Larsen, Bredgaard, Svane, Madsen, Gevitz, Gejl, Worsoe Nielsen, Svava.
16:00
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this afternoon's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match between Scandinavian rivals Finland and Denmark.
Team news will be with you shortly!
