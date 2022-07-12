Denmark got their first points on the board in Group B to give themselves a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 as Lars Sondergaard’s side narrowly defeated Finland 1-0 in Milton Keynes to send the Boreal Owls all but crashing out of the tournament.

Going into the game, both sides realistically needed a victory to stand any chance of getting out of the group after the two teams suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches.

Ad

In a first half where both nations had openings to score, Denmark had the best chance to take the lead. Nadia Nadim’s faint flick from Sara Thrige’s low cross needed to be clawed away off the line by Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Euro 2022 Germany open campaign in style with comfortable win over Denmark 08/07/2022 AT 17:59

The second period saw Denmark have more of an attacking emphasis as Finland sat back in their 4-4-2 shape.

Eventually, after some key chances were squandered, the Danes had a vital breakthrough in the 72nd minute, as Pernille Harder nodded in a rebound at the near post following Karen Holmgaard’s initial header that came back off the crossbar.

Right at the death, Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen made a crucial save in stoppage time from Jenny Danielsson, with the Danes holding on to seal a priceless victory and maintaining a chance of securing their passage to the quarter-finals when they come up against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Finland will be knocked out of the competition if Spain fail to beat Germany at the Brentford Community Stadium in the late kick-off.

TALKING POINT - Denmark secure crucial win but were not at their best

Denmark will be relieved to have secured the victory today, as they came up against a resolute Finland side, who defended well. The Boreal Owls were also playing to stay in the tournament themselves after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Spain in their opening match in Group B.

The Danes showed a lot of attacking impetus, but lacked the quality finishing when they needed it. That may haunt them on Saturday, when they come up against a difficult Spain side with a quarter-final place on the line.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Pernille Harder

Pernille Harder of Denmark celebrates after scoring their team's first goal Image credit: Getty Images

Denmark's star player once again proved to be the match winner for her nation this evening, albeit with some help from the crossbar. Janni Thomsen's cross from the right byline was headed onto the upright by substitute Karen Holmgaard. Harder was there at the right place at the right time to nod in the rebound to give her side a crucial three points.

It may have not been her best showing in a Denmark shirt, but the Chelsea attacker still showed signs of brilliance during the match. A 30-yard dribble, which saw her glide past Finland players with ease from the base of midfield all the way to the edge of the area, should have resulted in a goal, but Holmgaard could not make the most of Harder's through ball as her effort was saved by an on-rushing Tinja-Riikka Korpela in the Finland goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Denmark: Christensen 7, Sevecke 6, Ballisager Pedersen 7, Veje 7, Thrige 7, Troelsgaard 6, Junge-Pedersen 6, Thomsen 7, Nadim 7, Bruun 6, Harder 7. Subs: Bredgaard 6, Svava 6, K. Holmgaard 6, Larsen 6, Sorensen 6.

Finland: Korpela 8, Pikkujamsa 6, Kuikka 7, Westerlund 6, Koivisto 6, Oling 6, Alanen 7, Summanen 7, Sainio 6, Franssi 6, Sallstrom 6. Subs: Danielsson 6, Ahtinen 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ - GOOD EFFORT! - Nadia Nadim does excellently well to drop the shoulder and cut inside from the right. She then has a low strike towards goal, but it ends up in the grasp of Finland goalkeeper Korpela. That is the first shot on target of the game, surely.

9’ - KEY SAVE! - Thrige advances down the right from the wing-back position, and she flashes a low cross into the box, which Nadim just about gets the slightest of touches on. The pace of the ball has completely gone, but it was creeping towards the far corner! Korpela dives to her right to claw it away!

68’ - FANTASTIC SAVE! - A brilliant move by Denmark on the counter, as Harder shows her qualities by making a 30-yard run all the way from deep midfield to the edge of the box, riding a couple of Finnish challenges on the way. That leaves space for Holmgaard to have an effort on goal, but despite receiving the through pass, she takes too many touches, and Korpela rushes off her line to make a crucial save to keep the scores level!

72’ - GOAL! (Pernille Harder) - They have finally broken the Finnish rearguard! That has been coming. A cross towards the back post by Thomsen is met by Holmgaard's head, but her header smacks against the crossbar! The ball comes back out to Harder at the other post, and she nods into the net from a few yards out to give Denmark a crucial lead!

90+4’- A CRUCIAL SAVE! - That has surely kept Denmark in front! Late substitute Jenny Danielsson's strike from distance is acrobatically tipped over by Lene Christensen! That was going right into the top corner!

KEY STATS

Denmark had the better expected goals (xG) output, with 2.4 xG compared to Finland's 0.35.

Euro 2022 Bonmati scores stunner as Spain hit four to see off Finland 08/07/2022 AT 15:35