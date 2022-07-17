Advertisement
Sweden v Portugal: Sweden take on Portugal at Leigh Sports Village in their final Group C fixture of Euro 2022 with both sides looking to qualify for the knockout stages
2'
PENALTY SHOUT
Asllani appeals for a penalty after going down under the challenge of Borges. However replays show it was brilliant. composed defending.
A fast start here in Leigh.
1'
AND WE'RE OFF...
Sweden kick us off.
It's all to play for. All four teams in Group C have a shot at going through at the end of 90 minutes. They could even all end up on the same number of points, should Portugal and Switzerland win this evening.
In that instance, teams could be separated by goal difference, goals scored and potentially their disciplinary records.
16:55
TEAMS ARE OUT
With just five minutes until kick off, both teams are out and ready to sing their respective anthems. It's all to play for at Leigh Sports Village
Sweden have scored 33 goals in their last 10 games while Portugal have fielded an incredibly attacking line up.
This could be a lot of fun...
16:50
EUROSPORT COVERAGE ELSEWHERE
16:45
TOURNAMENT SO FAR
Sweden kicked off their tournament with a draw against the Netherlands before claiming a late victory versus Switzerland on Wednesday.
Portugal have shown fighting spirit, having battled back from 2-0 down against Switzerland to draw their opening game in the competition.
In their last game they also came back from a 2-0 deficit against the Netherlands, only to fall foul of Van de Donk's winner just after the hour mark in a 3-2 defeat.
16:40
SWEDEN MUST DO BETTER
Asllani said she was “very angry” after her side needed a late goal to beat Switzerland on Wednesday.
The striker said: “We have a lot more in us. We can do better.”
16:35
SWEDEN FANS OUT IN FULL FORCE
Supporters have swarmed the streets of Leigh…
16:30
NETO HOPES TO BUILD ON EURO PERFORMANCES
Neto hopes his Portugal side, who were late replacements at the tournament for Russia, have gained confidence from their recent performances.
Speaking to the press he said: "By competing against teams like the Netherlands, we are getting stronger, and that will continue in the [Sweden game].
“Again, we are going to be competitive, and the way the Dutch players celebrated [their win against us] shows their respect for what we did."
"We know that tomorrow is a big step for us, a big change. We are going to play the best-ranked team in this tournament but we believe; we have confidence as we are doing good things during the game.
“We want to play and be as competitive as in the last two games."
16:25
A WORD FROM THE MANAGERS
Gerhardsson's side have not yet performed to their full potential at this tournament and the manager has demanded more.
Speaking to the press he said: "We have had more shots on goals than our opponents but our finishing and passing game need to get better - there is no question about that.
“We can play a lot better than we have. That's something we will need to do on Sunday against Portugal."
16:20
TEAMS IN FOCUS
For Sweden Andersson and Rytting Kaneryd start in place of Hurtig and Seger.
Sweden captain Seger is out of the starting line-up after she suffered a knock against Switzerland.
For Portugal there are two changes from Wednesday that suggest they may be playing a 4-4-2 diamond. Nazareth will likely start up top with Dolores Silva playing the anchor role.
Meanwhile Morais comes in to start in goal. She is more experienced than Pereira, who started the first two matches.
16:15
TEAMS ARE IN
Sweden: Lindhalt, Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, J. Andersson, Angeldal, Asllani, Bjorn, Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo Subs: Falk, Musovic, Sembrant, Nilden, Kullberg, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blomqvist, Seger, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson… // Portugal: Morais, Amado, Gomes, C. Costa, Borges, T. Pinto, Do. Silva, Norton, J. Silva, Nazareth, Di. Silva … Subs: Pereira, R. Costa, Correia, Rebelo, Marchao, Pires, Marques, F. Pinto, Alves, Mendes, Faria, Encarnacao… //
16:10
STATE OF PLAY
Sweden need just a point to guarantee their place in the quarter finals of the competition. However, making it out of the group would be the bare minimum for a team who have reached the knock-out phases of the European Championships in each of their 10 appearances in the competition.
Gerhardsson's side will be looking to better the Netherlands' result against Switzerland to top the group and avoid a meeting with France in the next round.
Meanwhile, Portugal can progress to the knockout stage for the first time if they win and group leaders the Netherlands avoid defeat against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.
16:05
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates as a highly fancied Sweden side take on Portugal at Leigh Sports Village. Gerhardsson's team are second in Group C and need just a point to qualify for the quarter finals, while Portugal sit three points behind in third, but still in with a chance of making the knockout stages of a European Championship for the first time in their history