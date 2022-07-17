Kosovare Asllani sparkled as Sweden thumped Portugal 5-0 at the Leigh Sports Village to finish top of Group C and book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-final.

Before kick-off Sweden needed just a point to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the competition, but were looking to better the Netherlands’ result against Switzerland to top the group and avoid the prospect of facing France in the next round.

Sweden, who are the highest ranked side in the competition, were relentless from the kick off and went in at the break three goals up via a Filippa Angeldal double and a Carole Costa own goal.

Asllani added a fourth from the penalty spot at the start of the second half while Stina Blackstenius thought she had made it 5-0 just minutes later, but her headed goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Sweden did get a fifth, though, in added time through Blackstenius, who weaved onto her right foot and fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Sweden’s emphatic victory alongside the Netherlands’ 4-1 win at Switzerland sees Peter Gerhardsson side top Group C and reach the quarter-final of the European Championships for 11th time in succession.

Meanwhile Portugal, who were only announced as Russia’s replacement in the competition in May, finish bottom of their group.

TALKING POINT - SWEDEN HAVE ARRIVED

The much-fancied Sweden flattered to deceive in their opening two games of Euro 2022, drawing against reigning champions the Netherlands, before claiming an unconvincing victory against Switzerland on Wednesday.

In turn, before today’s kick-off coaching staff and players alike were not just calling for the three points, but for an emphatic victory. This is the highest ranked side in the tournament after all!

Manager, Gerhardsson, was critical of his side’s finishing at the tournament, while Sweden’s talisman Asllani told the press she was “very angry” about her team’s lacklustre start.

But against Portugal, Sweden finally delivered. They put in the type of display that will make the likes of England, Germany and France turn their heads.

There were plenty of reasons to be positive about Sweden's Euro 2022 hopes. Firstly, Gerhardsson’s side, who had before today struggled to score from set pieces netted from two corners and a free kick against Portugal.

Meanwhile Arsenal star Blackstenius was a threat all game - she appears to have finally found her range this tournament having scored the pick of the goals.

But most importantly, Sweden have topped the group and are through to the knockout stages where they will play one of Iceland, Belgium or Italy.

With a winnable quarter-final on the horizon, Sweden appear to have found form at the perfect time.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - KOSOVARE ASLLANI (SWEDEN)

Asllani certainly passed the eye-test against Portugal. Playing a free role just behind Blackstenius, she showed enormous amounts of finesse and skill while operating in tight spaces, played some wonderful passes and appeared to be at the centre of everything Sweden did well - which today was a lot.

On paper, Asllani was also magnificent. According to Opta, she had 62 touches, created five chances for her team mates, attempted four take-ons - all of which were successful - and made 11 recoveries.

That’s not to mention her assist and goal. Indeed, her penalty was an incredibly composed finish into the side netting which put Sweden 4-0 up and out of sight early in second half.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sweden: Lindhalt - 6, Glas - 7, Ilestedt - 7, Eriksson - 7, J. Andersson - 7, Angeldal - 8, Asllani - 9, Bjorn - 7, Rytting Kaneryd - 6, Blackstenius - 8, Rolfo - 7

Subs: Sembrant - 6, Hurtig - 6, Bennison - 6, Rubensson - 6

Portugal: Morais - 5, Amado - 5, Gomes - 5, C. Costa - 6, Borges - 6, T. Pinto - 5, Do. Silva - 6, Norton - 6, J. Silva - 6, Nazareth - 5, Di. Silva - 6 …

Subs: Rebelo - 5, Marchao -5, F. Pinto - 5, Faria - 5, Encarnação - 5

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21’ Goal! Sweden 1-0 Portugal - Jonna Andersson delivered a corner into the box that was chaotically parried into the danger zone by Portugal keeper Patricia Morais. Angeldahl pounced on the loose ball and passed it into the net from close range to make it 1-0.

45’ Goal! Sweden 2-0 Portugal - Sweden were awarded a free-kick near the corner flag, and with the subsequent set piece Aslanni deceived everyone by pulling back a low cross towards the edge of the box where Angeldahl was in space. The midfielder ran onto the pass and struck the ball first time into the right corner of the goal.

45+7’ Goal! Sweden 3-0 Portugal - Sweden scored from a third set piece as Andersson dropped a corner right under the crossbar. The keeper, perhaps haunted by her earlier error, stayed glued to her line however, which led to the ball bouncing off the head of Costa and into the net.

54’ Goal! Sweden 4-0 Portugal - The referee pointed to the spot after Gomes handled the ball in the box, and Swedish captain Asllani subsequently stepped up and struck an immensely assured penalty beyond the diving Morais and into the right side netting.

62’ Disallowed Blackstenius Goal - Costa headed away a dangerous Asllani free kick, but only as far as Blackstenius who from the centre of the box looped a header of her own over Morais, off the par post and over the line. However after a lengthy VAR check Blackstenius was deemed narrowly offside.

90+1 Goal! Sweden 5-0 Portugal - Blackstenius did brilliantly to bring down a long ball with her back to goal and feed Schough who was galloping down the wing. The Arsenal striker then raced towards the goal and received the return pass, before cutting onto her right foot and arrowing a shot into the top corner.

KEY STATS

Sweden are unbeaten in their last 33 games and haven’t lost a game since March 2020. That run includes 26 wins and seven draws. (Sqauwka)

Sweden have now scored 38 goals in their last 11 games.

